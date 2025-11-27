Broncos Come up Short in High Scoring 8-5 Loss to Seattle

The Swift Current Broncos kicked off their U.S. Division road swing against the Seattle Thunderbirds on Wednesday night, but despite a strong first half of the game, came up short 8-5 at accesso ShoWare Centre.

Seattle struck early when Simon Lovsin opened the scoring just 48 seconds in. Swift Current weathered the early pressure, and after settling in, they responded with a pair of late-period tallies. Jaxen Gauchier tied the game at 14:35, finishing a setup from Sawyer Dingman, and Noah Kosick added another at 17:44 off feeds from Brennen Hocher and Anthony Wilson. The Broncos skated into the first intermission up 2-1.

Swift Current extended the lead in the second period as Trae Wilke capitalized off a Kosick setup at 5:05 to make it 3-1. But Seattle quickly shifted momentum. Coster Dunn converted on the power play at 7:16, and after Gauchier's second of the night briefly restored a two-goal cushion at 9:08, the Thunderbirds erupted with three unanswered goals.

A shorthanded strike from Sawyer Mayes at 12:39 ignited the surge. Brock England buried the tying goal at 15:58, and Lovsin added his second of the night less than two minutes later as Seattle took a 5-4 lead into the third.

The third period saw Seattle continue to push. Ashton Cumby netted the eventual game-winner at 6:51, putting the Thunderbirds up 6-4. The Broncos showed signs of life when Brock Burch scored his first WHL goal at 9:44, assisted by Aidan Sexsmith and Brennan Brown, but Seattle shut the door from there.

Radim Mrtka restored the two-goal lead at 17:29, and the Thunderbirds capped the night with an empty-netter to secure the 8-5 victory.

Seattle outshot Swift Current 44-28, including a 15-5 in the third period. Special teams played a role as well with the Broncos finishing 0-for-3 on the power play, while Seattle went 1-for-3. The Thunderbirds also held a slight edge in the faceoff circle, 32-29.

Joey Rocha stopped 36 of 43 shots he faced.

Swift Current falls to 8-14-1-0 on the season and continues their U.S. road trip Friday night against the Everett Silvertips at Angel of the Winds Arena.







