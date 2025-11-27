Wenatchee Earns Fifth Win in Last Six Home Games, Takes 5-2 Decision Wednesday against Vancouver

Wenatchee Wild goaltender Cal Conway

WENATCHEE, Wash. - How are the Wenatchee Wild spending their Thanksgiving? They're giving thanks for the chance to be home for the holidays, and for having some of their top forwards back in the lineup.

The Wild have won five of six on home ice at Town Toyota Center, following a 5-2 win Wednesday evening against the Vancouver Giants, on a night where the club hammered out a pair of power play goals and controlled the pace virtually from start to finish. Dawson Seitz and Mason Kraft marked their return from a two-week stint on the injured list with two points apiece, and Cal Conway made 21 saves to notch his second Western Hockey League win in net.

Wednesday's game got off to a foreboding start, when Tyus Sparks jogged the puck to the right-wing faceoff dot and tossed a shot into the top corner of the net just 73 seconds in for a 1-0 Giants lead. That start was quickly forgotten, thanks to a power play goal from Mathias Silaban, tying the game on a one-timer from the slot two-and-a-half minutes later off a pass from Kraft.

Up 12 shots to five after the opening 20 minutes, Wenatchee took full control in the second period, grabbing the lead for good on a pop-up shot from Luka Shcherbyna at 2:37. Nolan Caffey deked his defender before tossing a shot to the back post at 7:23 of the period for a 3-1 Wild advantage, and Seitz let a one-timer fly from the left wing just five seconds into a power play at the 9:16 mark, giving the hosts their first three-goal lead of the night.

Sparks gave the Vancouver power play a brief spark with a left-wing power play one-timer of his own at 14:32 of the second - that goal also came five seconds into a man-advantage and put the Wild lead at 4-2 going to the dressing room. Josh Toll drove the puck down the right wing and found Rui Han for a catch-and-release chance from the left-wing circle six minutes into the third, giving Han his third goal of the year and the Wild their final three-goal cushion of the game.

Shcherbyna and Maddix McCagherty each extended their point streaks to a season-best five games, with McCagherty earning a helper on Han's final goal. Toll finished the night with a team-high three assists, while Caffey's goal was his first in a Wenatchee uniform. Kelton Pyne stopped 29 Wenatchee shots in the loss.

The Wild went 2-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill, sending them to Thanksgiving with a 7-12-1-1 record for the season. The Giants dropped to 9-14-1-1, their eighth loss in 10 games in November. The home team has won the last 10 meetings in a row between Wenatchee and Vancouver.

Wenatchee's four-game homestand continues Friday with the team's Toy Drive Kickoff promotion against the Prince George Cougars, presented by Worx. The team will begin collecting toys for the NCW Community Toy Drive presented by Les Schwab, and Friday's game is also a Kids In Free night thanks to Tekni-Plex. The opening puck drop for Wenatchee's Black Friday tilt against the Cougars is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Tickets for Friday's game and all regular-season Wild home games are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

