Wenatchee Nabs Overtime Win Saturday Over East Division Leader Prince Albert, 4-3

Published on November 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild's Luka Shcherbyna on game night

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman/Wenatchee Wild) Wenatchee Wild's Luka Shcherbyna on game night(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman/Wenatchee Wild)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - Saturday nights have been special in November for the Wenatchee Wild.

For the third time in as many weeks, the Wild caught a win against a Western Hockey League division leader at Town Toyota Center, and the club's most recent Saturday night catch was a whopper, taking down the East Division-leading Prince Albert Raiders in overtime by a 4-3 count. Wenatchee nearly became only the second team this season to knock off the Raiders in regulation, after the Tri-City Americans accomplished the feat last Saturday in Kennewick.

Wenatchee made quick work of its first power play of the night, taking just 15 seconds after a slashing call to Evan Smith before Blake Vanek ripped a shot from the right wing past Michal Orsulak, giving the Wild a 1-0 lead at 8:48 of the first period. With 6:09 left in the period, Luka Shcherbyna popped a shot off the roof of the net to give the club a 2-0 advantage, but a Brock Cripps takeaway inside the Wild blue line allowed him to weave his way to the slot and zip a wrister past Tobias Tvrznik with 3:59 to play in the period.

After carrying a 2-1 lead out of the dressing room, Wenatchee expanded on the lead at 7:04 of the second when Maddix McCagherty hammered away at the puck at the edge of the crease to Orsulak's right - eventually, McCagherty was able to punch it through at the post to put the Wild ahead 3-1 with a period left.

Prince Albert battled back to tie the game in the third - a pass from the left wing pinballed through the slot to Evan Smith, who sent a wrist shot through at 9:45 to cut the gap to 3-2. Linden Burrett took a pass at the right faceoff dot from Matyas Man and mailed home a wrister to tie the game with 3:25 to go in regulation.

Nearly two minutes passed in the overtime period before either team got a shot - Wenatchee's first shot was the only one the team needed, as Caelan Joudrey hustled the puck down the left wing and threw a shot on the Raiders' net that trickled through Orsulak and wandered over the goal line for the game-winner.

One night after registering his first two WHL points, Mathias Silaban added two more with a pair of assists, and McCagherty tacked on an assist in addition to his second-period goal. Shcherbyna extended his team lead with his seventh goal of the season, and Tvrznik earned his fifth win of the year behind 39 saves.

Despite being out-shot 42-29, Wenatchee won the duel at the faceoff dot decisively, 30-23, with Joudrey posting a 12-for-15 mark by himself. The Wild were nearly flawless on special teams, wiping away all four of Prince Albert's power plays while going 1-for-2 on the man-advantage. Wenatchee bumped its record to 6-10-1-1 for the year, while the Raiders dropped to 15-1-4-0 with the loss.

The Wild return to Portland on Sunday afternoon, with the opening puck drop at Veterans Memorial Coliseum slated for 4 p.m. Live coverage is available on 1340 The Hawk and on Victory+. Wenatchee returns to home ice on Thanksgiving Eve for its Wild Wednesday promotion against the Vancouver Giants, presented by Plumb Perfect.

Tickets for next Wednesday's game and all regular-season Wild home games are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.