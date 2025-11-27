Rockets Power Past Chiefs 6-1 in Spokane

Published on November 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets left wing Tomas Poletin

The Kelowna Rockets opened up their three-game USA road swing in convincing fashion, rolling to a 6-1 victory over the Spokane Chiefs on Wednesday night at Numerica Veterans Arena. Kelowna scored twice in every period, backed by a poised performance from goaltender Josh Banini and a balanced offensive attack.

GAME SUMMARY

Spokane opened the scoring at 5:50 on a missile from the point from Will McIsaac, but the Rockets responded quickly and never looked back. Dawson Gerwing (3) tied the game less than two minutes later, jumping into the rush 2 on 1 and ripping a shot high glove to even the score.

Kelowna grabbed the lead in the final seconds of the opening frame, as Tomas Poletin (13) capitalized from the high slot with just 13 seconds remaining. With the Spokane goaltender sliding out of position, Poletin fired home the eventual game-winner, assisted by Hiroki Gojsic.

The Rockets continued their dominance early in the second period. Nate Corbet (2) made it 3-1, joining the transition rush and finishing with a clean wrister from the slot. Minutes later, Carson Wetsch (5) extended the lead on a perfectly executed 3-on-1, hammering home a one-timer form a cross-ice feed from Levi Benson.

In the third, Kelowna's special teams sealed the win. Tij Iginla (12) struck on the power play at 2:47, cleaning up his own rebound in front to stretch the lead to four. Shane Smith (14) added a shorthanded marker at 6:36, chipping a puck past a Chiefs defender and ripping a shot high glove on the breakaway to cap the scoring.

Josh Banini was solid throughout, stopping 29 of 30 shots for the victory.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 34 | Spokane 30

Power Play: Kelowna 1/4 | Spokane 0/5

Faceoffs: Kelowna 25 | Spokane 41

UP NEXT

The Rockets head to Tri-City on Friday to take on the Americans before heading back to Spokane Saturday Night to have an instant rematch against the Chiefs. Fans can watch both games live for free on Victory+ or listen live on 104.7 the Lizard.

