Wutzke Backstops Warriors to Thursday Night Win

Published on November 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

CALGARY, Alta. - The Warriors have emerged from Calgary with two points following a 5-2 win over the Calgary Hitmen on Thursday night.

In a tame first period where icing calls nearly outnumbered the number of quality scoring chances, the Warriors and Hitmen were scoreless through the first 20 minutes of play. Although both teams generated moments of pressure, neither was able to capitalize on their chances.

Neither team was tested with a power play opportunity. Shots after the first 20 minutes of play were 5-13 in favour of the Hitmen.

In a second period dominated by Calgary, the Warriors and their goaltender Chase Wutzke were tested. Following a tripping call to Moose Jaw's Connor Schmidt, the Hitmen took the first man-advantage of the game. Although the Warriors were able to hold on for the first 90 seconds, Ethan Moore broke the ice with less than 20 seconds to go on the power play.

Riley Thorpe returned fire less than a minute later to bring the Warriors back even. Late in the period, Mathieu Lajoie cleaned up on a rebound to give the Warriors their first lead of the game. The Warriors carried their one-goal lead into the final intermission.

Early in the frame, Chase Wutzke made two incredible saves to keep the Warriors in the driver's seat, and less than a minute later, on the Warriors' first shot of the third period, William Degagne sent home a shot to bring the Warriors ahead by two.

The Warriors had a late opportunity on the power play, and Landen McFadden sent home the Warriors' fourth goal of the game. Quickly following the goal, the Warriors landed back on the penalty kill following a tripping call to Kash Andresen. The Hitmen capitalized to bring themselves within two goals.

Following a too-many-men call to the Hitmen, Landen McFadden sent home his second of the night to give the Warriors back their three-goal lead.

Both teams went two for two on the power play and zero for two on the penalty kill. Chase Wutzke was tested and made an astounding 44 saves on 46 shots. Across the ice, Eric Tu made 14 saves on 19 shots.

