The Count Is In

Published on October 24, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals proudly hosted Goals of Giving on October 10th 2025, an initiative dedicated to supporting the local community through food, funds, and ticket donations.

In recent years, the demand for community services has increased dramatically. Since the pandemic, food bank visits have risen by 90%, with 24% of that increase occurring in the past year alone. Recognizing this growing need, the Victoria Royals Foundation partnered with The Mustard Street Church, Victoria's most accessible food bank, to help support families and individuals experiencing food insecurity.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of Royals fans, the initiative successfully collected 480 pounds of food donations. Based on Food Banks Canada's valuation of $3.52 per pound, this represents a contribution of $1,689.60 to support those in need over the Thanksgiving weekend.

In addition to the food drive, the Victoria Royals Hockey Club, alongside valued corporate partners, organized a ticket drive to share the excitement of Royals hockey with local families. Through the generosity of Pattison Media, Canadian Tire, CHEK Media Group, Garden City Tree & Landscape, Gary Muir, Parkside Hotel, and Phillips Brewery, more than $1,000 in game tickets and $600 of Save on Foods gift cards were donated, offering families the chance to experience a future Royals game.

The Victoria Royals, in partnership with the GSL Group, extends its sincere gratitude to all fans, partners, and volunteers who contributed to the success of this year's Goals of Giving initiative.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.