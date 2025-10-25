Hitmen Name Axel Hurtig 33rd Captain in Franchise History

Published on October 24, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen have named Axel Hurtig the 33rd captain in franchise history. The Swedish-born defenceman makes history as the first European player to serve as captain of the Calgary Hitmen.

Rounding out the club's leadership group are Ethan Moore, Brandon Gorzynski, Hunter Aura, and Harrison Lodewyk, who have each been appointed alternate captains for the 2025-26 season.

"Axel has led by example from day one of training camp, leading both on and off the ice." said Calgary Hitmen Head Coach Dustin Friesen "He is a player and person that his teammates respect and rely on and we believe will lead this team in the right direction."

Hurtig was selected by the Calgary Flames in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Draft before being chosen by the Calgary Hitmen as their lone pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft, taken in the first round (33rd overall). Now entering his second season with the club, the 20 year-old is coming off an impressive first campaign in the WHL where he was named the team's Defenceman of the Year and posted a +39 plus-minus rating. Hurtig also represented Sweden at the 2025 World Junior Championship.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead this group this season. We're a young, talented team with a lot of potential to grow together throughout the year." said Hurtig.

"There are a lot of strong leaders in our dressing room and within our leadership group who I know will help me lead the way. It's an exciting time for us."

The leadership group is completed by Ethan Moore, Brandon Gorzynski, Hunter Aura and Harrison Lodewyk.

"I am very excited about the quality and depth of leadership on our team this season." continued Friesen "Our leadership group all embody intangibles that are important to our Hitmen standard and identity."

The Hitmen continue the campaign in Red Deer tomorrow night to face off against the Rebels before heading to Rogers Place to face the Edmonton Oil Kings on Sunday, October 24. The Hitmen then return home on Wednesday, October 29th to welcome the Red Deer Rebels for a 6:00 p.m. start at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Tickets are available at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.