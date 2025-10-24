Rebels Acquire Kohen Lodge from Blades

Published on October 24, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent Sutter announced today that the club has completed a trade with the Saskatoon Blades.

The Rebels have acquired 17-year-old forward Kohen Lodge from the Blades, along with a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft, in exchange for 19-year-old defenceman Derek Thurston.

Lodge, from Red Deer, has played eight games with the Blades this season with one assist. In 36 games with Saskatoon over two seasons, Lodge has four goals and three assists for seven points. He was selected by the Blades in round nine, 235 th overall, in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

In 2024-25 with the Red Deer Optimist Chiefs, Lodge racked up 36 points in 21 games and was named to the AEHL U18 First All-Star Team. Kohen is the son of Rebels Skills and Development Coach Erik Lodge.

Thurston was a sixth-round selection by the Rebels, 112 th overall, in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. He collected nine goals and 24 points in 119 career games. He was the club's Defenceman of the Year in 2024-25.

Kohen Lodge

Forward

Shoots: Left

Height: 5'10

Weight: 191

Birthdate: 2008-10-05

Hometown: Red Deer, AB

Draft: WHL - SAS (2023) Round: 9 (# 195)







