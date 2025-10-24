Game Preview: Cougars vs. Thunderbirds

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Tonight, the Prince George Cougars are back in action as they play host to the Seattle Thunderbirds at 7:00 pm. Tonight's game is presented by YXS, and you can enter a draw in the concourse for a chance to win a trip to Puerto Vallarta. Also, Game 1 of the World Series will be played live on the Cougars jumbotron with the doors opening at 5:00 pm.

vs. THUNDERBIRDS: Tonight is the second of four meetings between the Prince George Cougars and Seattle Thunderbirds. The most recent contest between the two clubs came on Friday, October 17th where the Cats blanked Seattle 5-0. Josh Ravensbergen collected his seventh career shutout, making 36 saves. Kooper Gizowski propelled the PG offence, netting his first career WHL hat-trick

2025-2026 REGULAR SEAON SERIES:

October 17/2025 - at Seattle (5-0 PG)

October 24/2025 - vs. Seattle

October 25/2025 vs. Seattle

November 1/2025 - at Seattle

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES

October 4/2024 - at Seattle (5-2 PG)

December 31/2024 - at Seattle (6-4 PG)

January 3/2025 - vs. Seattle (3-1 SEA)

January 4/2025 - vs. Seattle (3-0 PG)

2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

Goals (10) - Kooper Gizowski

Assists (11) - Brock Souch

Points (20) - Kooper Gizowski

Penalty Minutes (18) - Aiden Foster

Plus/Minus (+7) - Jett Lajoie

Wins (4) -Josh Ravensbergen

Goals Against Average (2.28) - Alexander Levshyn

Save Percentage (.913) - Alexander Levshyn

Shutouts (1) - Josh Ravensbergen

REGULAR SEASON MILESTONE WATCH:

-Bauer Dumanski is 16 points away from 100 career points

-Terik Parascak is 1 point away from 200 career points

-Joshua Ravensbergen is 5 games away from 100 career games

-Kooper Gizowski is 1 game1 away from 250 career games

-Carson Carels is 1 point away from 50 career points

-Lee Shurgot is 2 games away from 100 career games

WHO'S HOT:

Brock Souch has points in ten straight games (4-11-15)

Kooper Gizowski has points in ten straight games (10-10-20)

Bauer Dumanski has points in seven of ten games (3-7-10)

Kooper Gizowski has goals in four straight games (6)

Jett Lajoie has points in seven of ten games (9-5-14)

Lee Shurgot has points in seven of ten games (2-8-10)

Terik Parascak has points in six of eight games (6-5-10)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Saturday, October 25 vs. Seattle Thunderbirds, 7:00 pm, CN Centre

Friday, October 31 at Portland Winterhawks, 7:00 pm, Veterans Memorial Arena

Saturday, November 1 at Seattle Thunderbirds, 6:05 pm, accesso ShoWare Center

Sunday, November 2 at Vancouver Giants, 4:00 pm, Langley Events Centre

Wednesday, November 5 at Portland Winterhawks, 7:00 pm, Veterans Memorial Arena

NEWS AND NOTES

TEN GAMES DOWN: The Prince George Cougars began their three-game home-stand with a 6-3 setback to the Medicine Hat Tigers. Terik Parascak, Kooper Gizowski, and Jett Lajoie scored the PG goals. Alex Levshyn made 21 saves in the loss. The Cougars power-play was 2-6, while their penaty kill was a perfect 1/1

WHL PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Cougars 20-year-old sniper Kooper Gizowski was named the WHL's Player of the Week. The Edmonton, AB product compiled eight points over the weekend, highlighted by his first career WHL hat-trick on Friday vs. Seattle and a career-high five- point game on Saturday vs. Tri-City. Gizowski already owns 20 points (10-10-20) through his first ten games. He was claimed off waivers by the Cats in the 2025 off- season.

HISTORY MADE: On Saturday, October 18th, the Cougars set a new franchise record in their 9-3 win over Tri-City. The Cats scored four goals

in a span of 67 seconds, marking the quickest four goals ever scored in franchise history. The WHL's record for fastest four goals came in 1979 when the Lethbridge Broncos scored four in 52 seconds.

NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING: Four Prince George Cougars were named to the National Hockey League's Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. Carson Carels highlights the quartet after being named an 'A'-rated player, indicating him as a first-round candidate. Kayden Lemire and Dermot Johnston both received 'C' rankings, indicating them as 4th/5th-round candidates. Phoenix Cahill rounds out the four as a 'W'-ranked skater, indicating him as a 6th/7th-round candidate.

THE BERGER: After collecting his seventh career shutout against Seattle on October 17th, Josh Ravensbergen ranks tied for third in franchise history in that statistic. He is now tied with Justin Pogge, Ty Edmonds, and Tyler Brennan. Real Cyr is the leader with 14. That shutout by Ravensbergen was his first since December 9/23.

CAPTAIN DUMANSKI: On Thursday, October 2nd, the Cougars named Bauer Dumanski the 31st captain in Prince George Cougars history. Dumanski succeeds Riley Heidt who captained the club in 2024-25. Dumanski is a fifth year blue-liner and has already surpassed the 250 games played mark in the WHL. Supporting Dumanski in his new role are Carson Carels, Terik Parascak, and Corbin Vaughan. Entering tonight's game, Dumanski has compiled eight points in five games. He has recorded a point in every game this season.

2024-25 SEASON RECAP: The Prince George Cougars wrapped up the 2024-25 campaign with a 41-21-4-2 record (88 points), securing second place in the BC Division and fourth overall in the Western Conference. On home ice, the Cougars were a force, posting the best record in the BC Division and tying for the top mark in the Western Conference with a dominant 24-5-3-2 (53 points), matching the Everett Silvertips. In the 2025 WHL Playoffs, Prince George battled the Portland Winterhawks in a thrilling seven-game opening-round series. Washington Capitals prospect Terik Parascak led all returning Cougars in scoring with 28 goals and 54 assists in 59 games. Meanwhile, San Jose Sharks first-round pick Josh Ravensbergen delivered an outstanding season in goal, recording 33 wins - the second-most in the WHL.







