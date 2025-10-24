Cougars Trade Defenceman Aleksey Chichkin to Red Deer Rebels

Published on October 24, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Prince George Cougars General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb announced today that the team has traded 20-year-old defenceman Aleksey Chichkin (2005) to the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for a conditional 2027 5th Round Pick in the WHL Prospects Draft.

Chichkin, a native of Vancouver, BC, appeared in 37 games with the Cougars over his WHL career, registering five points (2G-3A-5PTS), 24 penalty minutes, and a plus/minus rating of +6.

"Chich (Chichkin) has been a really good player for us," said Lamb. "He's filled an important role since joining our team and had a great summer. He came into camp in great shape. This is just part of the business - we have some younger players who need ice time. I'm happy we were able to find a good opportunity for him in Red Deer to continue his career."

The Prince George Cougars would like to thank Aleksey for his contributions both on and off the ice and wish him the best of luck with the Red Deer Rebels.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.