Game Preview: Vees vs Wild

The Penticton Vees look to build on their comeback victory from last weekend on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Vees host the Wenatchee Wild for Summerland Night at the SOEC for a 7:00PM puck drop. Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The SOEC will also be open early, at 5:00PM, for fans to enjoy Game 1 of the World Series between the Blue Jays and Dodgers on the Jumbotron from 5:00PM to 6:45PM and in the first intermission. Budweiser 12oz beers are half off from 5:00PM to 6:00PM.

The Vees (6-3-2) trailed by 2-0 and 3-2 scores in the third period last weekend but were able to battle all the way back and pick up a 4-3 shootout victory over the Vancouver Giants. Jacob Kvasnicka had a goal and two assists in the victory.

The Wild enter the matchup 1-6-2 on the season and have lost their last two games in a row including a 6-1 decision to the Seattle Thunderbirds last time out.

Following tonight's game, the Vees head to Everett tomorrow night to take on the Silvertips before returning home on Monday to host the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Vees Player to Watch: Brittan Alstead: Alstead tied the game up on Saturday against Vancouver and has had a knack for big goals. He leads the Vees with eight so far this season.

Fast Fact: Jacob Kvasnicka is looking to extend his points streak to eight games after picking up three points last time out.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the second head-to-head matchup between the Vees and Wild this year. The Vees picked up a 5-1 victory in Wenatchee on Oct. 5. They have two more meetings following tonight on March 6&7 for a home-and-home.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 16 points (5g, 11a)

Brady Birnie- 11 points (4g, 7a)

Brittan Alstead- 11 points (8g, 3a)

Ryden Evers- 11 points (5g, 6a)

Diego Johnson- 8 points (6g, 2a)

Wild:

Mason Kraft- 12 points (4g, 8a)

Luka Shcherbyna- 6 points (5g, 1a)

Josh Toll- 6 points (0g, 6a)







