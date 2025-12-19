Vees Announce Country Night Featuring Popular Canadian Country Music Artist

Published on December 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

PENTICTON, BC - The Penticton Vees announced today Country Night on Saturday, Jan. 17 against the Calgary Hitmen, presented by Local Public Eatery. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00PM.

Fans are encouraged to wear their best country attire while country tunes blast all night long at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

There will be a special appearance by Canadian country music artist Jojo Mason who will be singing the national anthem and performing a special live intermission show during the 1st intermission. Jojo is a CCMA award nominee, and his music has over 50 million career streams to date.

"We are thrilled to have Jojo join us for a very special night at the SOEC. We want to create more memorable evenings for Vees fans, and this will certainly be one of them," stated Vees Senior Vice President Chris Laurie.

With six different songs that have hit the Top 10 on the Canadian Country Charts, the Vees are so excited to welcome Jojo Mason to the SOEC!

The Jan. 17th meeting will be the only matchup between the Vees and Hitmen this season. Penticton will travel to Calgary next season as part of their Alberta road trip.

Tickets:

Get your tickets now at valleyfirsttix.com!

Adults - $26.00 + GST

Youth (ages 13-18) - $10.00 + GST

Local Children (ages 12 & under) - FREE*

Out of Town Children (ages 12 & under) - $10.00 + GST

Club Seating - $32.00 + GST

Free local children's tickets and discounted youth are courtesy of Peters Bros Construction.

*Free tickets for local children are available in person only at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.







