Rockets Close Out Road Trip Tonight in Prince Albert

Published on December 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets right wing Kalder Varga

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets right wing Kalder Varga(Kelowna Rockets)

The Kelowna Rockets wrap up their six-game East Division road trip tonight as they visit the Prince Albert Raiders at the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm CST/5:00PM PST, with fans able to follow the action live on Victory+ or listen on 104.7 The Lizard.

ROCKETS HEADLINES

Kelowna (16-11-3-1) enters the matchup coming off a comeback 3-2 shootout win over the Saskatoon Blades on Wednesday, a game highlighted by a stellar performance from goaltender Harrison Boettiger and a late tying goal in regulation. The Rockets have six of a possible ten points so far this road trip and will look to finish the road swing on a strong note before the holiday break.

Offensively, Kelowna continues to be led by Shane Smith (17G, 20A), Carson Wetsch (12G, 23A) during the Eastern swing with leading scorers Tij Iginla & Tomas Poletin gone to the 2026 World Junior Championship. Special teams remain a key strength, with the Rockets' penalty kill operating above 80% on the season.

Friday marks the first and only meeting of the year between Kelowna and Prince Albert. The Rockets have won each of their last three meetings against the Raiders over the past five seasons, including a victory in Kelowna last year.

PRINCE ALBERT RAIDERS

The Raiders (22-5-4-0) sit near the top of the Eastern Conference and enter the game as one of the WHL's most complete teams. Prince Albert boasts one of the league's best defensive records, allowing just 86 goals through 31 games, and pairs that with a potent power play clicking at over 24%.

Offensively, the Raiders are paced by Riley Boychuk (5G, 27A), Aiden Oiring (13G, 19A), and Daxon Rudolph (14G, 16A). Prince Albert has been especially strong on home ice, posting a 9-1-2-0 record at the Art Hauser Centre this season.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Season Series: First meeting

Last 10 Games

Kelowna: 6-4-0-0

Prince Albert: 6-4-0-0

Special Teams

Kelowna: PP 19.5% | PK 80.5%

Prince Albert: PP 24.1% | PK 76.2%

INJURY & ABSENCE REPORT

Tij Iginla - World Junior Championship (Team Canada)

Tomas Poletin - World Junior C hampionship (Team Czechia)

Vojtech Cihar - World Junior C hampionship (Team Czechia)

Peyton Kettles - UBI (Indefinitely)

Gabriel Guilbault - UBI (Week-to-Week)

Nate Corbet - LBI (Week-to-Week)

UP NEXT

Tonight's contest marks the final game of Kelowna's six-game East Division road swing. Following the matchup in Prince Albert, the Rockets will break for Christmas before returning to action on December 27, when they host the Vancouver Giants at Prospera Place. Puck drop for that game is set for 6:05 pm.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.