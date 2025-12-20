Raiders' Powerplay Proves Decisive in Prince Albert

Published on December 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets' Levi Benson in action

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets' Levi Benson in action(Kelowna Rockets)

The Kelowna Rockets wrapped up their six-game East Division road trip with an 8-3 loss to the Prince Albert Raiders on Friday night at the Art Hauser Centre. While the two teams were even at five-on-five, Prince Albert's powerplay made the difference, converting on five of it's ten opportunities.

GAME SUMMARY

The Raiders jumped out to an early lead, striking twice times on the powerplay in the opening 10 minutes of the first period. Linden Burrett opened the scoring just 1:18 in, before Justice Christensen and Brandon Gorzynski followed with man-advantage markers to make it 3-0.

Kelowna answered back midway through the period as Carson Wetsch (13) got the Rockets on the board, burying his own rebound to cut the deficit.

Prince Albert restored momentum early in the second with Jonah Sivertson's game-winning goal, then extended the lead moments later as Gorzynski scored his second of the night.

The Rockets continued to push back. Jaxon Kehrig (1) redirected a Connor Pankratz centering pass for his first goal of the season, and Dawson Gerwing (6) capitalized on a Prince Albert defensive miscue, snapping a wrister home to make it 6-3.

However, the Raiders responded with another power-play goal late in the second and added two more in the third, including Gorzynski's hat-trick marker, to seal the win.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 37 | Prince Albert 39

Power Play: Kelowna 0/2 | Prince Albert 5/10

Faceoffs: Kelowna 26 | Prince Albert 37

UP NEXT

The loss concludes Kelowna's six-game East Division road swing. The Rockets will now head into the Christmas break before returning to action on December 27, when they host the Vancouver Giants at Prospera Place. Puck drop is set for 6:05 pm.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.