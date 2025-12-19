Schmidt Scores 4 to Help G-Men Top Royals 7-4

Published on December 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

VICTORIA, B.C. - Vancouver Giants forward Cameron Schmidt potted a career-high four goals on Thursday night to help lift the Giants past the Victoria Royals 7-4 at Save on Foods Memorial Centre.

The Giants went up 2-1 after 20 minutes and held a 4-2 lead after 40 minutes. Victoria cut Vancouver's advantage to one goal early in the third period, before the G-Men rattled off three straight goals to put the game to bed.

The Giants improve to 15-17-1-1 with the win, while the Royals fall to 12-11-4-3.

Schmidt scored two even-strength goals, one power play goal and one shorthanded goal, and was named the game's first star, while also increasing his point streak to 14 games (10G-12A). The Dallas Stars prospect now has 22 goals this season - tied for third-most in the WHL. Schmidt also has 94 career goals, now tied with teammate Ty Halaburda for 5th in franchise history.

Tyus Sparks, Brett Olson and Aaron Obobaifo each found the back of the net for Vancouver, who also got 35 saves from Kelton Pyne.

Nolan Stewart, Ashton Brown, Caleb Matthews and Ludovic Perreault had the tallies for Victoria.

GAME SUMMARY

Schmidt opened the scoring just 90 seconds in off a pass from Jakob Oreskovic on a 2-on-1.

Victoria tied it a few minutes later on a goal from Stewart.

Sparks restored Vancouver's one-goal lead with a shot from the bottom of the right circle at the 10-minute mark of the first.

Schmidt made it a 3-1 contest when he scored from the left circle on the power play off a cross-seam pass from Blake Chorney.

Olson added a goal of his own to make it 4-1 just 79 seconds later.

Brown scored for the Royals before the second period was done, making it 4-2 for Vancouver after 40 minutes.

Matthews found the back of the net for Victoria early in the third, making it a one-goal game.

Schmidt's shorthanded breakaway goal less than three minutes later sparked Vancouver, as he completed the hat-trick and made it a 5-3 score.

Obobaifo added to the lead 1:07 later on a great individual effort.

That was followed by another Schmidt goal that gave the Giants a 7-3 edge, giving him his first career four-goal outing.

A late goal from Perreault of Victoria made the final score 7-4.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 13/12/8 = 33 | VIC - 14/12/13 = 39

PP: VAN- 1/2 | VIC - 1/3

Face-Offs: VAN - 24 | VIC - 31

3 STARS

1st: VAN - Cameron Schmidt- 4G, 8 SOG, +1

2nd: VAN - Tyus Sparks - 1G, 1A, 2 SOG, +2

3rd: VIC - Ludovic Perreault - 1G, 1A, 6 SOG

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: WIN - Kelton Pyne (35 saves / 39 shots)

Victoria: LOSS - Ethan Eskit (15 saves / 19 shots) + Jake Pilon (relief, 11 saves / 14 shots)

THEY SAID IT

"It was a solid team game from start to finish; something that we've definitely been looking for. There were some plays that for sure you want back within the game, but overall just a solid team effort for 60 minutes. And some really good individual performances as well." - Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson

UPCOMING

The Giants play their final two games before the holiday break against Victoria this week.

