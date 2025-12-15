Vees Anounce Clear Bag Policy Starting January 1
Published on December 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
Penticton, BC - The Penticton Vees, in collaboration with the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC), will officially implement a Clear Bag Policy for all Penticton Vees home games starting January 1, 2026.
This initiative aligns with industry standards and is designed to enhance public safety while also providing a faster, more efficient entry process for fans attending games and events at the SOEC.
Permitted Bags Include:
Clear Bags made of plastic, vinyl, or PVC, no larger than 12" x 6" x 12"
Small purses, belt bags, clutches, or wallets measuring 4.5" x 6.5" or smaller, which may be brought in addition to a clear bag
Clear backpacks no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" with no more than two pockets
Penticton Vees-branded clear bags, available for purchase at the Vees Blue Zone, located at Gate 1 of the SOEC
One-gallon clear freezer bags (e.g., Ziploc-style bags)
Medical and diaper bags are permitted after proper inspection at entry points.
Blankets and seat cushions are permitted after proper inspection at entry points.
This Clear Bag Policy takes effect for all Penticton Vees home games at the SOEC beginning January 1, 2026 when the Vees host the Prince George Cougars at 4:00 PM. All items inside clear bags must be fully visible, and tinted or coloured clear bags are not permitted. For guests without a clear bag, one-gallon clear freezer bags (such as Ziploc) are acceptable alternatives.
The Clear Bag Policy is intended to provide a safer environment for fans, athletes, and staff while also reducing wait times during security screening. Fans are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early to ensure smooth entry on game day.
