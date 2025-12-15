Tigers Defenceman Moss Named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week
Published on December 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman Tyson Moss has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 14, 2025.
An 18-year-old product of Port Moody, B.C., Moss exploded for four points (3G-1A) in one game this past week.
The 6-foot, 170-pound Moss enjoyed a career night Saturday, December 13, as the Tigers defeated the Swift Current Broncos by a 10-2 margin at Co-op Place in Medicine Hat.
Moss started the party 1:08 into the first period, giving Medicine Hat an early 1-0 lead. Next, he contributed a secondary assist on a second period goal by Dayton Reschny, which put the Tigers in front by a 6-2 score. Midway through the second period, Moss found the back of the net again, extending the Tigers lead to 7-2. Moss completed the first hat trick of his WHL career when he registered a power-play goal to round out the scoring on the night. He was named first star of the game.
With 11 points (4G-7A) in 25 games, Moss ranks fifth in scoring among all Medicine Hat defencemen.
Originally selected by the Kamloops Blazers in the 10th round (217th overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Moss eventually signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Tigers on December 11, 2024. In 48 career WHL regular season games, the left-shot blueliner has collected 14 points (4G-10A).
Coming out of the weekend, the Tigers (21-6-3-2) rank first the WHL's Central Division and have collected points in 13 consecutive games (11-0-1-1).
Moss and the Tigers return to action Wednesday, December 17 (7 p.m. MT) when they host the Brandon Wheat Kings (17-11-1-0) at Co-op Place.
Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week
September 22, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers
September 29, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings
October 6, 2025: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees
October 14, 2025: Carter Casey, Medicine Hat Tigers
October 20, 2025: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen
October 27, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings
November 3, 2025: Dylan Dean, Edmonton Oil Kings
November 10, 2025: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen
November 17, 2024: Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds
November 24, 2025: Colt Carter, Moose Jaw Warriors
December 1, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers
December 8, 2025: Boston Tait, Wenatchee Wild
Western Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2025
- Tigers Defenceman Moss Named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Spokane Chiefs Set Team Store and Ticket Office Holiday Hours - Spokane Chiefs
- Baumuller, Moss, & Tu Headline WHL Weekly Awards for Monday, December 15 - WHL
- Vees Anounce Clear Bag Policy Starting January 1 - Penticton Vees
- Cougars Secure 4-1 Win on Teddy and Toque Toss Night - Prince George Cougars
- Rebels Acquire Forward Patrick Sopiarz from Cougars - Red Deer Rebels
- December 15 - Canes Chatter - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Cougars Trade Patrick Sopiarz to Red Deer Rebels - Prince George Cougars
- Pats Add to Draft Capital in Trade with Hitmen - Regina Pats
- T-Birds Catch Point in Kennewick - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Miles Earns First WHL Goal, Sends Stuffed Toys Flying as Wild Fall 4-1 in Teddy Bear Toss - Wenatchee Wild
- Giants Explode for 8 Goals in Sunday Win over Chiefs - Vancouver Giants
- Americans down Thunderbirds in first shootout of the season - Tri-City Americans
- Duguay Delivers Teddy Bear Toss Goal as Hawks Shoutout Vees 4-0 - Portland Winterhawks
- Vees Drop Contest in Portland - Penticton Vees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.