Tigers Defenceman Moss Named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week

Published on December 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman Tyson Moss has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 14, 2025.

An 18-year-old product of Port Moody, B.C., Moss exploded for four points (3G-1A) in one game this past week.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Moss enjoyed a career night Saturday, December 13, as the Tigers defeated the Swift Current Broncos by a 10-2 margin at Co-op Place in Medicine Hat.

Moss started the party 1:08 into the first period, giving Medicine Hat an early 1-0 lead. Next, he contributed a secondary assist on a second period goal by Dayton Reschny, which put the Tigers in front by a 6-2 score. Midway through the second period, Moss found the back of the net again, extending the Tigers lead to 7-2. Moss completed the first hat trick of his WHL career when he registered a power-play goal to round out the scoring on the night. He was named first star of the game.

With 11 points (4G-7A) in 25 games, Moss ranks fifth in scoring among all Medicine Hat defencemen.

Originally selected by the Kamloops Blazers in the 10th round (217th overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Moss eventually signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Tigers on December 11, 2024. In 48 career WHL regular season games, the left-shot blueliner has collected 14 points (4G-10A).

Coming out of the weekend, the Tigers (21-6-3-2) rank first the WHL's Central Division and have collected points in 13 consecutive games (11-0-1-1).

Moss and the Tigers return to action Wednesday, December 17 (7 p.m. MT) when they host the Brandon Wheat Kings (17-11-1-0) at Co-op Place.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week

September 22, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

September 29, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 6, 2025: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

October 14, 2025: Carter Casey, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 20, 2025: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

October 27, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 3, 2025: Dylan Dean, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

November 17, 2024: Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds

November 24, 2025: Colt Carter, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 1, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 8, 2025: Boston Tait, Wenatchee Wild







