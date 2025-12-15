December 15 - Canes Chatter

PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes will play their final home game before the Christmas break on Tuesday, December 16th when they welcome Joe Iginla and the Edmonton Oil Kings at 7:00pm! Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online by visiting that VisitLethbridge.com Arena website: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS.

106.7 ROCK / KiSS 107.7 Toy Mountain: Radio partners 106.7 ROCK and KiSS 107.7 will be collecting new, unwrapped toys at the 'Canes game on Tuesday, December 16th for their annual Centre Village Mall's Toy Mountain. Fans are encouraged to bring a new toy to be donated to local families this holiday season! In addition to new toys, fans can donate non-perishable food items to be donated to local food banks. To find out more, visit: https://www.1067rock.ca/events/toy-mountain-at-centre-village-mall/.

2 for $38: The Hurricanes are offering a 2 for $38.00 ticket deal for their games on December 27th and December 30th at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. For just $38.00, fans can purchase one ticket for each game.

Additionally, 2 for $24.00 will apply to youth tickets for the same games. Purchase today by calling 403-329- SEAT (7328) or online by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arean Ticket Centre.

Christmas Hours:

The 'Canes office and team store Top Shelf will be closed for the Christmas break from December 17th until January 2nd. The final opportunity to purchase any Hurricanes items at the team store will be on Tuesday, December 16th! Regular office hours (Monday to Friday, 9:00am to 4:30pm) will resume on Monday, January 5th.

Christmas Pack: The Hurricanes once again are offering a Christmas Pack for this holiday season! A perfect stocking stuffer for the hockey fan in your family! Receive two Hurricanes game vouchers and a $20 gift card to the 'Canes store Top Shelf for just $49.99.

Deadline to purchase is Tuesday, December 16th following the Hurricanes game. The Christmas Pack can be purchased at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre or online: https://shoptopshelf.myshopify.com/collections/christmas-specials/products/2-tickets-20-gift-gc!

Paint The Ice: The Hurricanes will hold a post- game 'Paint The Ice' opportunity following their home game on Saturday, December 27th when they open the second half of the season against the Medicine Hat Tigers. Fans are encouraged to stay following the game to paint the ice. Paint will be provided, while quantities last.

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2025-2026 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are once again offering three variations of flex packs including 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/HHFP

Save-On Food Family Pack: Bring the whole family to a Hurricanes game this season with the Save-On Foods Family Pack! For just $70 you will receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets to the game. Purchase today by visiting www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

Group Ticket Discount: 'Tis the season to treat you staff and family to a Hurricanes game at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena! Special ticket pricing for Groups of 10-or-more people are available! Contact Tamara or Dylan for pricing and more information.

Ice Crew Call: The Hurricanes are seeking new volunteers to assist with their in-game ice crew. Ice crew responsibilities include scraping and shoveling snow during media timeouts during games. Those interested must be 16+ with the ability to skate and be available for the majority of remaining home games. Reach out to Kieran Meeks at gamenight@lethbridgehurricanes.com for more information.

Weiner Dog Races: In the month of January, the Hurricanes are hosting Weiner Dog Races presented by Puppy Love Products on Wednesday evenings with a chance to compete in the final and be crowned the Weiner Champ on February 25th. If you or someone you know has a dachshund and would like to participate, reach out to Kieran Meeks at gamenight@lethbridgehurricanes.com.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Wednesday, December 10th - 7-3 Loss at Brandon Wheat Kings: The Hurricanes opened a three-game East Division road trip on Wednesday with a 7-3 defeat at Assiniboine Credit Union Place against the Brandon Wheat Kings. Easton Daneault, Hudson Kibblewhite and Luke Cozens scored in the loss while Koen Cleaver made 36-saves in the loss. Lethbridge fell to 7-8-0-0 in their last 15 games.

Friday, December 12th - 8-3 Loss at Saskatoon Blades: Lethbridge suffered their third-straight defeat on Friday falling to the Saskatoon Blades by an 8-3 score at SaskTel Centre. Andrew Petruk and Fraser Leonard made their'Canes debut in the game. Petruk scored while Kai Anderson and Kayden Longley added the others in the loss. Leif Oaten made 32-saves.

Saturday, December 13th - 5-1 Loss at Prince Albert Raiders: The 'Canes ended their three-game East Division road trip with a 5-1 loss to the Prince Albert Raiders at the Art Hauser Centre marking the Hurricanes fourth-straight loss. Owen Berge scored the lone Lethbridge goal in the contest while Koen Cleaver made 28- saves in two periods before Leif Oaten stopped all seven shots he faced in relief in the third period.

ON THE DOCKET

Tuesday, December 16th - vs. Edmonton Oil Kings (7:00pm): The Hurricanes will end their first half of their schedule on Tuesday when they welcome the Edmonton Oil Kings at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena before they begin the 10-day Christmas break. Lethbridge has posted an 0-2-0-0 record against Edmonton so far this season having gone 0-1-0-0 at home this year.







