Vees Drop Contest in Portland

Published on December 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland, OR - The Vees three game winning streak was brought to an end Sunday night in Portland with the Winterhawks winning 4-0.

The Vees fall to 15-9-4-3 on the season.

The Winterhawks struck for their Teddy Bear Toss goal at 13:13 of the first period off a shot following the faceoff from Jordan Duguay.

That was all the scoring in the opening frame.

Portland would add two more in the middle frame. First, it was Nathan Free going in on a partial breakaway on the powerplay for his 18th of the season and then Ryan Miller also struck with the man advantage making it 3-0 heading into the third period.

Reed Brown would round out the scoring in the third period at 7:17 to make the final 4-0. The Vees went 0/2 on the powerplay and killed four of their six penalties.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 37

Winterhawks- 34

Scoring:

Vees- N/A

Winterhawks- Jordan Duguay, Nathan Free, Ryan Miller, Reed Brown

Power Plays:

Vees- 0/2

Winterhawks- 2/6

Goaltending:

Vees- Ethan McCallum - 30/34

Winterhawks- Cruz Chase - 37/37

Up Next: The Vees return to the SOEC to host the Prince George Cougars on Wednesday, Dec. 17 for a 6:30PM faceoff.







