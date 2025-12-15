Baumuller, Moss, & Tu Headline WHL Weekly Awards for Monday, December 15

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Brandon Wheat Kings forward Joby Baumuller has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 14.

Baumuller, an 18-year-old product of Wilcox, Sask., registered nine points (6G-3A) and a plus-9 rating as the Wheat Kings went 3-0-0-0 this past week.

The 5-foot-11, 191-pound right winger recorded three consecutive three-point games, starting Wednesday, December 10, when he collected two goals and an assist in a resounding 7-3 victory over the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Baumuller opened the scoring 1:32 into the first period before contributing the primary assist on the 2-0 goal by Jordan Gavin. He finished his night with an empty-net goal and was named third star of the game.

Baumuller followed up with another three-point effort (2G-1A) Friday, December 12, as the Wheat Kings doubled up the visiting Kelowna Rockets by a 6-3 score. Baumuller chipped in with a secondary assist on the Wheat Kings' first goal of the game, which cut into Kelowna's two-goal lead. With 5:57 to play in the first period, Baumuller found the back of the net for the 19th time this season, tying the game 2-2. He finished the evening with another empty-net goal to ice the win and was once again named third star of the game.

On the road Sunday afternoon, Baumuller notched three more points (2G-1A) as the Wheat Kings cut down the Edmonton Oil Kings by a 4-2 score. For the second time in the week, Baumuller opened the scoring for the Wheat Kings, giving the visitors a 1-0 advantage with 3:59 to go in the first period. Midway through the third period, he broke a 2-2 deadlock, registering his 22nd goal of the season while shorthanded. To put the final nail in the coffin, Baumuller provided the primary assist on an insurance goal from Max Lavoie, as the Wheat Kings skated away with two hard fought points.

With 22 goals to his name, Baumuller is tied for second among all WHL goal scorers, trailing only Montreal Canadiens prospect Bryce Pickford of the Medicine Hat Tigers, who has scored 24 times. Baumuller is second in scoring on the Wheat Kings with 39 points (22G-17A) in 29 games - his goals, assists, and point totals already represent career highs. He ranks behind only 2027 NHL Draft eligible forward Jaxon Jacobson (8G-32A-40 points).

Baumuller has enjoyed 13 multi-point games this season, including seven games with three points.

Originally selected by the Wheat Kings in the first round (12th overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Baumuller has secured 87 points (47G-40A) in 151 career regular season games.

Coming out of the weekend, the Wheat Kings (17-11-1-0) rank sixth in the WHL's Eastern Conference and are winners of six consecutive games.

Next up, Baumuller and the Wheat Kings visit the Red Deer Rebels (10-16-1-2) on Tuesday, December 16 (7 p.m. MT) at Marchant Crane Centrium in Red Deer.

Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

September 29, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

October 14, 2025: Noah Kosick, Swift Current Broncos

October 20, 2025: Kooper Gizowski, Prince George Cougars

October 27, 2025: Caden Brown, Regina Pats

November 3, 2025: Max Curran, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Luke Mistelbacher, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 17, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

November 24, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 1, 2025: Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips

December 8, 2025: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

TIGERS DEFENCEMAN MOSS NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman Tyson Moss has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 14, 2025.

An 18-year-old product of Port Moody, B.C., Moss exploded for four points (3G-1A) in one game this past week.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Moss enjoyed a career night Saturday, December 13, as the Tigers defeated the Swift Current Broncos by a 10-2 margin at Co-op Place in Medicine Hat.

Moss started the party 1:08 into the first period, giving Medicine Hat an early 1-0 lead. Next, he contributed a secondary assist on a second period goal by Dayton Reschny, which put the Tigers in front by a 6-2 score. Midway through the second period, Moss found the back of the net again, extending the Tigers lead to 7-2. Moss completed the first hat trick of his WHL career when he registered a power-play goal to round out the scoring on the night. He was named first star of the game.

With 11 points (4G-7A) in 25 games, Moss ranks fifth in scoring among all Medicine Hat defencemen.

Originally selected by the Kamloops Blazers in the 10th round (217th overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Moss eventually signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Tigers on December 11, 2024. In 48 career WHL regular season games, the left-shot blueliner has collected 14 points (4G-10A).

Coming out of the weekend, the Tigers (21-6-3-2) rank first the WHL's Central Division and have collected points in 13 consecutive games (11-0-1-1).

Moss and the Tigers return to action Wednesday, December 17 (7 p.m. MT) when they host the Brandon Wheat Kings (17-11-1-0) at Co-op Place.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week

September 22, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

September 29, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 6, 2025: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

October 14, 2025: Carter Casey, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 20, 2025: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

October 27, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 3, 2025: Dylan Dean, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

November 17, 2024: Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds

November 24, 2025: Colt Carter, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 1, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 8, 2025: Boston Tait, Wenatchee Wild

HITMEN NETMINDER TU NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Calgary Hitmen netminder Eric Tu has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 14, 2025.

The 17-year-old Tu, who hails from White Rock, B.C., went 2-0-0-0 with a 0.50 goals-against average, .979 save percentage, and one shutout this past week, to earn his second Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week honours of the season. Tu was previously named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week on November 3, 2025.

Tu started the weekend with a 20-save effort Friday, December 12, as the Hitmen knocked off the Red Deer Rebels by a 4-1 score at Scotiabank Saddledome. After giving up one goal in the second period, Calgary's puckstopper held the fort in the third period, making nine saves and allowing the team in front of him the opportunity to score three times en route to an important division win.

The following night up Highway 2 in Red Deer, Tu was once again stellar, turning aside all 26 shots sent his way as the Hitmen trounced the Rebels by a 9-0 margin. Tu's effort included 13 saves during the middle period, and he was named third star of the game.

In his second WHL season, Tu is 11-7-2-0 with a 2.37 GAA, .911 SV%, and two shutouts. He ranks among the WHL goaltending leaders in shutouts (T-1st), GAA (third), and save percentage (fifth).

Originally selected by the Hitmen in the second round (31st overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Tu owns a career record of 18-12-4-1 with a 2.86 GAA, .896 SV%, and three shutouts.

Coming out of the weekend, the Hitmen (16-9-3-1) are fifth in the WHL's Eastern Conference.

Next up, Tu and the Hitmen host the Swift Current Broncos (8-22-1-0) on Wednesday, December 17 (7 p.m. MT) at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

October 14, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades

October 20, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

October 27, 2025: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

November 3, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

November 10, 2025: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

November 17, 2025: Anders Miller, Everett Silvertips

November 24, 2025: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

December 1, 2025: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

December 8, 2025: Matthew Hutchison, Regina Pats







