Cougars Secure 4-1 Win on Teddy and Toque Toss Night

Published on December 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars wrapped up the first half of their home schedule with a 4-1 victory over the Kamloops Blazers on Teddy & Toque Toss Night at the CN Centre.

Lee Shurgot scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal, while Kooper Gizowski, Dmitri Yakutsenak, and Arsenii Anisimov added singles. Making his return to the Cougars' crease, Alexander Levshyn earned his fifth win of the season, turning aside 23 shots.

After a scoreless opening period, Kamloops struck first at 7:06 of the second when Tommy Lafreniere fired a shot from the right circle past Levshyn to give the Blazers a 1-0 lead. The Cougars responded late in the frame, as Shurgot jammed home his sixth goal of the season at 16:48, triggering thousands of stuffed animals and toques to rain down onto the ice.

Due to the timing of the Teddy Bear Toss goal, the teams went to the dressing rooms for a full intermission before returning to complete the final minutes of the second period.

Prince George took its first lead of the night at 19:05 of the second, when Gizowski snapped a wrist shot past Logan Edmonstone from in tight to make it 2-1.

The Cougars locked things down defensively in the third, limiting Kamloops' scoring chances. Dmitri Yakutsenak sealed the game with a power-play goal in the final minute, and Arsenii Anisimov added an empty-netter seconds later to cap off the 4-1 win.

With the victory, the Cougars improve to 22-8-0-0, maintaining first place in the BC Division heading into the final two games of the first half of the season.

Post-Game Interview with GM & Head Coach Mark Lamb

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2025/12/15125855/Post-Game-Mark-Lamb.mp3

Post-Game Interview with Lee Shurgot

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2025/12/15125927/Post-Game-Lee-Shurgot.mp3







