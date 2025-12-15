Spokane Chiefs Set Team Store and Ticket Office Holiday Hours
Published on December 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
The Spokane Chiefs Team Store and Ticket Office will have special holiday hours this week and next week.
Rosauers Hat Trick Club Members can also get 20% OFF at the team store from December 15th-19th.
Looking for something a little extra special for a holiday gift this season? The Chiefs have partnered with Kiendly: Personalized Gifts where you can order unique, personalized Chiefs' items such as coasters, cutting boards, etc.
