Rebels Acquire Forward Patrick Sopiarz from Cougars

Published on December 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Forward Patrick Sopiarz with the Prince George Cougars

RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels today have completed a trade with the Prince George Cougars.

The Rebels have acquired forward Patrick Sopiarz ('08) from the Cougars in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft (via Calgary) and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2029 WHL Prospects Draft.

Sopiarz, who is from Edmonton, has two goals and one assist in 29 games with Prince George this season. He was a third-round pick of the Cougars, 63rd overall, at the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. The 17-year-old has six points in 29 games over parts of two seasons in the WHL.

