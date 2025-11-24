Rebels this Week

The Rebels welcomed the defending league champion Medicine Hat Tigers to the Marchant Crane Centrium for the first time this season. Trouble hit midway through the first period when the Tigers scored twice in 42 seconds for a quick two-goal lead. But the Rebels replied in quick order with two goals of their own just 24 seconds apart. After the two teams traded goals in the second period, the game eventually went to a shootout where the Rebels scored twice for a 4-3 win. Samuel Drancak and Beckett Hamilton each scored in both regulation time and the shootout. Drancak has now scored in eight-straight games tying him for the second longest streak in team history. Hamilton has now scored in three-straight. Nate Yellowaga scored his first WHL goal for the Rebels while Matthew Kondro was solid in making 32 saves.

This Week The Rebels have a pair of games on the docket this coming weekend. Friday night (Nov. 28) they host the Edmonton Oil Kings at the Marchant Crane Centrium at 7 p.m. Then on Sunday they visit the Calgary Hitmen for a 2 p.m. matinee at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

They're Baaaaaack It was announced last week that Red Deer and Edmonton will co-host the 2027 World Junior Hockey Championship from December 26, 2026, to January 5, 2027. Red Deer will host Pool B, including 10 Round Robin, two Quarterfinal, along with two Team Canada Pre- Competition games. Rebels 2026-27 Season Ticket Members will have early access this December 2025, to purchase a Red Deer (all 14 games) or Edmonton (8 or 16 game) ticket package, in advance of the Public Priority draw in January 2026. Details on the public priority draw will be released in the coming weeks. Visit reddeerrebels.com to learn more.

Toque and Teddy Bear Toss It's the most adorable game of the season! The annual Toque & Teddy Bear Toss is back on Saturday, December at the Marchant Crane Centrium as the Rebels take on the Prince Albert Raiders! Puck drops at 6 p.m. but get to the rink early and bring those toques and bears. The moment the Rebels score their first goal of the game, let 'em fly! Every donation supports local kids and families in need this holiday season thru the Red Deer Christmas Bureau! Tickets for the game are available now through Tickets Alberta.

Goin' Streaking - Jaxon Fuder has points in five-straight (4G, 4A) - Samuel Drancak has goals in eight-straight and points in nine of 10 (8G, 5A)

- Beckett Hamilton has points in seven-straight (6G, 5A)

- Peyton Shore was won two-straight starts with a .910 save percentage

