November 24 - Canes Chatter

November 24, 2025

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes will return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Friday, November 28th when they welcome Lynden Lakovic and the Moose Jaw Warriors at 7:00pm! Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online by visiting that VisitLethbridge.com Arena website: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS.

CHL-USA Prospects Challenge: At 6:00pm on Wednesday (Doors open at 5:00pm), the Lethbridge Hurricanes in partnership with the WHL and CHL host the 2025 CHL-USA Prospects Challenge game at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Season Ticket holders for 2025-2026 Hurricanes season have received a complimentary ticket to the game - information has been distributed (parking not included). Individual game tickets for the event are still on sale can be purchased online by visiting: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/PROSPECT.

Prospects Challenge Live Concert: During the second intermission and following the game of the CHL-USA Prospects Challenge on Wednesday, fans can stay for a live concert featuring Country Music Artist and WHL alumnus Zach McPhee at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

RE/MAX Presents: Be a Superhero Night: On Friday, November 28th when the Hurricanes welcome the Moose Jaw Warriors at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena, the 'Canes will hold their annual RE/MAX Presents: Be a Superhero for Children's Miracle Networks. The Hurricanes will wear Batman themed warm-up jerseys and capes that will be auctioned off following the game with proceeds going towards the Children's Miracle Network hospitals. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans will receive a free mini stick upon arrival!

Canadian Tire Teddy & Toque Toss Tickets: Tickets for the 29th annual Canadian Tire Teddy and Toque Toss are still available at either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge. With a purchase of a minimum $16.00 teddy or toque at Canadian Tire, fans will receive a ticket to the game. The Teddy and Toque Toss will take place on Friday, December 5th when the Hurricanes welcome the Wenatchee Wild at the VsitiLethbridge.com Arena.

Christmas Pack: The Hurricanes once again are offering a Christmas Pack for this holiday season! A perfect stocking stuffer for the hockey fan in your family! Receive two Hurricanes game vouchers and a $20 gift card to the 'Canes store Top Shelf for just $49.99. Purchase today at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena ticket centre!

Individual Tickets: Single Game Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season are available for $25.00 for adults and $15.00 for a youth (3-17). Additionally, discounted prices for groups of 10-or-more are available along with five, ten and 18-game flex packs can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/LH.

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2025-2026 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are once again offering three variations of flex packs including 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/HHFP

Save-On Food Family Pack: Bring the whole family to a Hurricanes game this season with the Save-On Foods Family Pack! For just $70 you will receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets to the game. Purchase today by visiting www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

Group Ticket Discount: 'Tis the season to treat you staff and family to a Hurricanes game at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena! Special ticket pricing for Groups of 10-or-more people are available! Contact Tamara or Dylan for pricing and more information.

Tuesday, November 18th - 4-3 Win at Victoria Royals: The Hurricanes earned a 4-3 victory in Game 5 of their seven-game road trip on Tuesday in Victoria over the Royals at the Save-On Foods Memorial Centre. Kade Duell scored twice while Luke Cozens and Hudson Kibblewhite scored the others in the win; Koen Cleaver was outstanding making 29-saves in the game to earn his third-straight victory. Lethbridge improved to 3-0-0-1 in their last four visits to Vancouver Island.

Wednesday, November 19th - 6-3 Loss at Vancouver Giants: Lethbridge fell to 3-3-0-0 through six games on their seven-game road trip with a 6-3 loss to the Vancouver Giants on Wednesday at the Langley Events Centre. Kai Anderson, Kade Duell and Owen Berge scored in the loss while Leif Oaten made 37-saves. The'Canes fell to 3-2-0-0 all-time at the Langley Events Centre.

Friday, November 21st - 6-2 Loss at Prince George Cougars: The 'Canes ended their season-long seven-game road trip on Friday, November 21st with a 6-2 defeat to the Prince George Cougars. Kayden Longley and Owen Berge scored in the loss which dropped the Hurricanes record to 3-4-0-0 on their seven-game road trip.

Lethbridge's record slipped to 1-9-0-0 in their last ten visits to the CN Centre.

Friday, November 28 th - vs. Moose Jaw Warriors (7:00pm): The Hurricanes return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Friday, November 28th when they welcome the Moose Jaw Warriors at 7:00pm. It will be the first of a four-game homestand for the'Canes. Lethbridge has posted an 0-1-0-0 record against Moose Jaw this season while having gone a total of 1-6-0-0 record against East Division opponents.







