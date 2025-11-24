Warriors Defenceman Carter Named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week

Published on November 24, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Colt Carter has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, November 23, 2025.

Carter, a 16-year-old product of Drayton Valley, Alta., recorded five assists and a plus-3 rating as the Warriors went 1-1-0-0 this past week.

The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Carter started his week with a three-assist effort on Tuesday, November 18, as the Warriors fell 6-4 to the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings. He scored a primary assist on the game's opening goal by captain Lynden Lakovic, before adding a secondary helper on another first-period strike from Riley Thorpe. Carter wrapped up his night with another assist on a second-period goal by Gage Nagel. Carter was named second star of the game for his three-assist night.

The Warriors returned to the win column Saturday, November 22, edging the Swift Current Broncos by a 3-2 margin, with Carter registering two assists to earn first-star recognition. During the second period of play, he set up Connor Schmidt to give Moose Jaw a 2-1 advantage. Midway through the third period, he helped Pavel McKenzie find the back of the net on a power play to put the Warriors in front for good.

After making his WHL debut in 2024-25, Carter has racked up 18 points (4G-14A) in 18 games to start the 2025-26 campaign. He is fresh off winning a gold medal with Canada Red at the 2025 U17 Hockey Challenge earlier this month.

Originally selected by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the sixth round (132nd overall) of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, Carter was acquired by the Warriors in a blockbuster trade that sent Winnipeg Jets prospect Brayden Yager to Lethbridge ahead of the 2025 WHL Trade Deadline.

In 25 career WHL games, Carter has tallied 18 points (4G-14A).

Coming out of the weekend, the Warriors (11-11-1-1) rank sixth in the WHL's Eastern Conference.

Next up, Carter and the Warriors visit the Calgary Hitmen (12-6-3-1) Thursday, November 27 (7 p.m. MT) at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week

September 22, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

September 29, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 6, 2025: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

October 14, 2025: Carter Casey, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 20, 2025: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

October 27, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 3, 2025: Dylan Dean, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

November 17, 2024: Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds







