Giants Explode for 8 Goals in Sunday Win over Chiefs

Published on December 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

LANGLEY, B.C. - Vancouver Giants forward Tyus Sparks and defenceman Ryan Lin each had five points in a 8-4 win over the visiting Spokane Chiefs on Sunday at Langley Events Centre.

The game was wide open: it was 2-2 after one period and 5-4 for the Giants after 40 minutes, before Vancouver added three in the second half of the third period.

The Giants improve to 14-17-1-1 with the win, while the Chiefs fall back to .500 at 16-16-0-0.

Sparks and Lin each recorded two goals and three assists, helping the Vancouver power play go 3-for-5. Both skaters are 17-years-old and ranked by NHL Central Scouting for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Tobias Tomik (1G-2A), Ty Halaburda (1G-1A), Marek Howell (1G-1A) and Colton Gerrior (1G-1A) each found the back of the net as well, with Gerrior notching his first as a Giant, following a trade from Seattle on Dec. 3. Brett Olson recorded three assists for Vancouver too.

Sam Oremba, Rhett Sather, Bryson Roberts and Owen Martin had the goals for the Chiefs.

GAME SUMMARY

Vancouver got out to a 2-0 lead early on in this one.

Gerrior tapped in a pass from Tomik off an odd-man rush to get things started.

Just over two minutes after that, Halaburda finished off a great passing play off the rush with Lin, Cameron Schmidt and Jakob Oreskovic.

Spokane pulled even with an even strength goal from Oremba and a power play goal from Sather on a point shot that deflected off a Giants stick.

Tomik blasted one in from the right circle on the power play early in the second to get the Giants back out in front at 3-2.

Less than a minute later, Roberts tied it with his first career WHL goal.

Lin restored the Giants lead with a seeing eye shot from the point that went in thanks to a great screen from Olson.

Spokane wouldn't go away, as Martin tied the game 4-4 on a power play just 1:01 later.

Before the second period came to a close, Olson connected with Sparks on a backdoor feed to give the Giants a one-goal lead heading into the final frame.

At the 11:47 mark of the third, Sparks ripped a one-time shot from the left circle for his second of the game to make it 6-4, scoring just a couple seconds after a power play had expired.

Lin scored his second of the night 2:31 later on a 4-on-3 power play to make it 7-4, before Howell found the empty net from his own zone, making the final score 8-4 for the Giants.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 11/8/11 = 30 | SPO - 11/11/13 = 35

PP: VAN- 3/5 | SPO - 2/8

Face-Offs: VAN - 24 | SPO - 39

3 STARS

1st: VAN - Tyus Sparks - 2G, 3A, 3 SOG, +3

2nd: VAN - Ryan Lin - 2G, 3A, 3 SOG, +1

3rd: VAN - Tobias Tomik - 1G, 2A, 2 SOG, +2

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: WIN - Burke Hood (31 saves / 35 shots)

Spokane: LOSS - Alexander Watren (22 saves / 29 shots)

THEY SAID IT

"Proud of the boys. After a night like last night [where] we had first two periods that were fine and then the third period kind of got away from us, but we responded [today]. Give credit where credit is due: Spokane is a good, high offensive team. We took care of the puck as much as we could. And obviously when we had our chances, we buried." - Giants Assistant Coach Wacey Rabbit

"I think it started with the Olson line with Obobaifo and Sparks. They've been great for us. You look at those young men, they've got some high skill but the second and third efforts to keep the puck or to make a play, and then our team just follows after that." - Giants Assistant Coach Wacey Rabbit

"It's not the gameplan we went in here with - trying to trading chances - but sometimes that's how it goes. Our guys pulled together and strung together this win...I think we're one of the best offensive teams in the league when everyone is moving their feet and working. I saw that 5-on-5. And then with that, we draw penalties and create chances on the power play and 5-on-5. It all starts with moving our feet though." - Giants Defenceman Ryan Lin

UPCOMING

The Giants play their final two games before the holiday break against Victoria this week.

Date Opponent Time Location

Thursday, December 18 Victoria Save on Foods Memorial Centre 7:05 PM

Friday, December 19 Victoria Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM

