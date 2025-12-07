Hurricanes Trade Wormald to Chiefs for Four Draft Picks

Published on December 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced they have traded 2005-born forward Logan Wormald to the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for a third-round draft pick in 2026 (WEN), a third-round pick in 2026 (SPO), a fourth-round draft pick in 2026 (LET) and a fourth-round draft pick in the 2028 (SPO) Western Hockey League Prospects Draft.

Wormald, 20, was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the third-round (45th overall) in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Langley, BC, product appeared in 30 games this season with the'Canes collecting 33 points (14g-19a) along with 30 penalty minutes and a plus-4 rating. In his career with Lethbridge, Wormald appeared in 266 regular season games with the Hurricanes amassing 243 points (99g-144a) along with 172 penalty minutes and a plus-64 rating. He also appeared in 27 post-season games posting 14 points (6g-8a) along with 16 penalty minutes over four playoff appearances.

"This is a hard trade to make moving Logan who has been a great Hurricane for a long, long time," said Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt. "But it's a trade we needed to make and to be able to get four draft picks - three of which for this coming draft - helps us restock our cupboards as we continue with the transition of our organization."

Worm has been a great person and a great player for our organization in his four-and-half years here. He has done everything he's ever been asked to do and has represented our team both on the ice and off the ice, as well as in our community, with class every step of the way, " added Anholt.

The 5'10, 163-pound forward served as Captain for the Hurricanes this season after two years as an Alternate Captain.

Wormald set a career-high during the 2024-2025 season totaling 70 points reaching the 30-goal and 70-point marks for the first time in his career. He added an additional 12 points (6g-6a) and 10 penalty minutes in 16 playoff games last year helping the Hurricanes to the Eastern Conference Championship Series by scoring the game, and series-winning, goal in Game 7 of the second round against the Calgary Hitmen.

Wormald ends his tenure in Lethbridge sitting in the top-20 in all offensive categories in Hurricanes history. He ranks 17th all-time in points (243), tied for 16th all-time in goals (99), 13th all-time in assists (144) and 12th all-time in games played (266). During his career, Wormald was named the co-winner of the Hurricanes Most Valuable Player Award (2024-2025), Three Star Award (2024-2025) and Rookie of the Year Award (2021-2022).

"We are happy that we've been able to move Logan to a great program and a team that feels that they have a chance to win," said Anholt. "We want to wish Logan and the entire Wormald family all the best moving forward and thank them for their endless support of our organization."

With the trade, the Hurricanes now have ten selections in the first seven rounds of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft including two third-round picks, three fourth-round picks, two sixth-round picks and three seventh-round picks along with a conditional first-round pick from the trade with the Kelowna Rockets.

The Hurricanes open a three-game road trip on Wednesday when they visit the Brandon Wheat Kings at Assisboine Credit Union Centre at 6:00pm MT. Lethbridge will return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Tuesday, December 16th when they welcome the Edmonton Oil Kings at 7:00pm in their final game before the Christmas break. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.