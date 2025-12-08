Giants Strong Through 40, But Fade in 3rd in Road Loss to Portland

Published on December 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants goaltender Kelton Pyne vs. the Portland Winterhawks

Portland, OR - A strong third period push from the Portland Winterhawks lifted them past the Vancouver Giants by a 4-2 score on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Vancouver falls to 12-16-1-1 with the loss, while the Winterhawk improves to 17-12-0-0.

The game was tied 2-2 after 40 minutes, but Portland scored once early in the third period and once late to grab the two points. The Winterhawks drew three penalties in the final frame and out-shot Vancouver 20-6.

Jakob Oreskovic and Tobias Tomik each scored for the Giants.

Ryan Miller had two goals for Portland. Kyle McDonough and Alex Weirmair each found the back of the net once.

Vancouver started quick, generating chances early, including two posts, one from Tomik and one from Ty Halaburda.

After one period, the score was 0-0, but the Giants held Portland to just five shots on goal and could have been leading themselves.

Miller opened the scoring 40 seconds into the middle frame and McDonough tapped in a spin-o-rama pass from Reed Brown 12 minutes later to give the home side a 2-0 lead.

Oreskovic responded 2:16 after McDonough's goal to make it 2-1, when he tipped in a point shot off the stick of Lance McCloskey.

Tomik equalized just 1:26 after that when Halaburda spotted him open heading to the net, making it a 2-2 score on his sixth goal of the season.

The Giants were called for a holding infraction early in the third, resulting in Miller's second of the game on a Portland power play to make it 3-2.

Weiermair hammered in a rebound from the left circle with four minutes left to make the final score 4-2. STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 7/17/6 = 30 | POR - 5/14/20 = 34

PP: VAN- 0/4 | POR - 1/5

Face-Offs: VAN - 26 | POR - 35 3 STARS

1st: POR - Ryan Miller - 2G, 1A, 4 SOG, +1

2nd: POR - Carter Sotheran - 3A, 3 SOG, +1

3rd: POR - Ondrej Štěbeták - 28 Saves on 30 Shots GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Kelton Pyne (35 saves / 39 shots)

Portland: WIN - Ondrej Štěbeták (28 saves / 30 shots)

THEY SAID IT

"It was a pretty good bounce back effort from last night in Everett. A lot of things happened between that game and now, so the boys responded well. The first 40 [minutes] was excellent. We ran into some penalty trouble in the third and we couldn't pull away with the win." - Giants Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson

UPCOMING

The Giants have another busy upcoming weekend.

Date Opponent Time Location

Friday, December 12 Victoria Save on Foods Memorial Centre 7:05 PM

Saturday, December 13 Victoria Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM

Sunday, December 14 Spokane Langley Events Centre 4:00 PM

Stream all Giants games for free on Victory+.

The Giants next home game is their Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, December 13 at 7 PM against the Victoria Royals! Grab your seats at VancouverGiants.com/tickets.

