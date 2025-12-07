Bear-y Christmas: Tips Beat Giants on Teddy Bear Toss

Published on December 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - Carter Bear sent the bears flying on Teddy Bear Toss as the Silvertips bested the Vancouver Giants 8-2 Saturday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Bear fortuitously potted the all-important Teddy Bear goal just 21 seconds into play, rifling a one-timer from a Julius Miettinen feed to send the stuffed animals cascading down onto the ice. Rylan Gould scored upon play resuming, roofing a wrist shot over the shoulder of Burke Hood at 8:08. Rhys Jamieson added to the Tips' lead at 12:50, tapping in a back-door pass from Mirco Dufour.

Up 3-1 after one, Seattle Kraken prospect Julius Miettinen netted his first of two on the night at 5:01 redirecting a Bear shot. While Vancouver would cut the Tips' lead to 4-2, Everett pulled away in the second. Nolan Chastko chipped in a rebound goal at 10:43 in the middle frame, followed by Gould's second of the night on a deflection at 11:28. Miettinen potted a powerplay goal at 12:11 as the Silvertips scored on three consecutive shots. Jamieson capped off the scoring, capitalizing on a turnover behind Vancouver's net for an 8-2 Tips lead.

"It happened so quick, I don't even remember [the goal]," commented Bear on-ice after his historic Teddy Bear Toss goal. "Unbelievable setup for me, so I thank my teammates for sure."

Anders Miller stopped 24 of 26 in the win. Everett improved to 23-3-3 on the year.







