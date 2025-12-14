Tigers Break Broncos, 10-2

Published on December 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers took on the Swift Current Broncos for the second of four matchups this season on Saturday, December 13th in Co-op Place.

The Tigers wasted no time getting the scoring parade started as Tyson Moss tallied his second goal of the year just 1:08 into the game. Yaroslav Bryzgalov fed Moss from behind the net to the top of the slot. Moss one-timed a shot into the top corner to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Misha Volotovskii grabbed the secondary assist on the goal.

After being named to Team Finland's World Juniors training camp roster Saturday morning, Veeti Väisänen stepped up and scored his fourth goal of the season Saturday night. Gavin Kor fed Väisänen from the half wall, and Veeti walked the line before sending a long wrist shot home to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead. Dayton Reschny picked up the secondary assist.

Swift Current got on the board at 12:22 with an unassisted highlight reel goal from Zach Pantelakis on the power play.

Captain Bryce Pickford shifted the momentum back in the Tigers favour with his 23rd goal of the season on the power play. Liam and Markus Ruck traded passes to each other before Liam fed Pickford down low at the left circle. Pickford one-timed a shot into the net at 14:22 to make it 3-1 Tigers.

Misha Volotovskii extended the Tigers lead just 1:23 later at 15:45. Bryzgalov fed Volotovskii from the half wall with a pass to the slot. Volotovskii fired a quick one-timer before the Swift Current goaltender could even react, making it 4-1 Tigers. Josh Van Mulligen received the secondary assist.

Noah Kosick scored Swift Current's second goal of the night at 16:07 to make it a two goal game late in the first.

Pickford scored his second goal of the first period for his 24th of the year at 16:44 to make it 5-2 Tigers. The league's leading goal scorer went coast-to-coast, through two defenders, and sent a shot from in tight top shelf earning him the WHL's highlight of the night with a spectacular goal. Pickford's multi-goal performance is his fifth straight multi-goal game. His first goal of the night would also go on to be his fifth straight game winning goal.

The Tigers kept the good times rolling into the second period as Reschny scored his sixth goal of the season to make it 6-2 Tigers at 5:04. Väisänen continued with a play that has done him well this season as he sent a stretch pass from his own zone to Reschny. Reschny walked in on an odd man rush and elected to shoot, extending the Tigers lead.

Moss scored his third career goal to make it three straight Tigers goals at 11:38 in the second period. Moss snuck back into the offensive zone after watching the extra man coming out of the penalty box for the Broncos. Bryzgalov fed Moss who was wide open in the top of the slot and sent a wrister into the back of the net for his second goal of the night to make it 7-2 Tigers.

Liam Ruck continued the Medicine Hat scoring frenzy with his 12th of the year at 13:58 on the power play. Kadon McCann sent a pass from the corner to Liam Ruck at the point. Liam took his time and waited as he slowly walked in, taking advantage of the space the Broncos defenders were allowing. Ruck eventually saw the shot he wanted, took it, and made it 8-2 Tigers.

He was not done however, as Liam Ruck scored another goal back-to-back for his 13th of the year. After a broken up two-on-one pass from Markus Ruck to Noah Davidson, Markus sent the loose puck to the high slot where his brother Liam sent a one-timer home for the Tigers' fifth straight unanswered goal.

After putting up 29 shots and nine goals in the first two periods, the Tigers and Broncos did their best to make the third period move quickly. Medicine Hat still outshot the Broncos in the third period, 8-6.

Bryzgalov answered the call for a fight from Sawyer Dingman and added even more energy to the Tigers bench and Co-op Place.

The Tigers went on a power play later in the third period and Moss finished off the best night of his career to date with his third goal of the night at 8:41 on the power play. Bryzgalov and Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll swapped positions down low, then sent a pass to Moss up high who one-timed a shot to cap off his first career hat trick. Moss went into the night with just one career goal, and came out with a four point night.

Special Teams:

PP: 3/6 - 50.0%

PK: 2/3 - 66.7%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Tyson Moss (3G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Liam Ruck (2G, 2A) - Medicine Hat

Yaroslav Bryzgalov (4A) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Markus Ruck

The Tigers are back in action on Wednesday, December 17th to take on the Brandon Wheat Kings for their final game before the Christmas break in Co-op Place.







