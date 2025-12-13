Game Day Hub: December 13 vs Penticton

Published on December 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks return home for a double-header weekend hosting the Penticton Vees at the Glass Palace tonight at 6 p.m. before hosting the Teddy Bear Toss tomorrow.

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Black

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks and Chiefs met Friday for Portland's first of three games in three nights, and Spokane struck early, scoring just 10 seconds in off the opening faceoff as Sam Oremba netted his ninth of the season. Portland responded with 14 first-period shots, but a wrist shot from Will McIsaac gave the Chiefs a two-goal edge after one.

The Hawks broke through in the second period as Carter Sotheran set up Jake Gustafson, whose blocked one-timer led to Reed Brown snapping home a goal at the crease. With 57 seconds left in the frame, Alex Weiermair's centering attempt deflected off a Spokane defenceman and in, tying the game at two.

Spokane answered with six unanswered goals, starting with Oremba restoring the lead. Reed Brown added a highlight-reel tally for his second of the night and first multi-goal game of the season, but Spokane pulled away for an 8-3 win.

Penticton Preview

The Winterhawks and Vees meet for the second time this season and the first of the weekend, after Portland dropped a tight 3-2 decision in its first-ever visit to the Okanagan Events Centre earlier this year.

Penticton enters tonight with a 14-8-4-3 record, coming off a convincing 5-1 win in Seattle on Friday. The Vees sit third in the Western Conference with 35 points, just one ahead of the Winterhawks, who are fourth with 34. With back-to-back games on tap, the weekend carries significant implications in the standings.

Penticton also brings a strong goaltending rotation, led by Andrew Reyelts, who has posted 12 wins along with a league-second 2.49 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Ethan McCallum rounds out the tandem with a 3.17 GAA and a .893 save percentage.

