Chiefs Start Fast and Finish Strong in 8-3 Thrashing Over Winterhawks

Published on December 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs started off another busy weekend with a Friday night tilt against U.S. Division foe Portland with 5,545 rowdy Chiefs fans in attendance.

Sam Oremba wasted no time getting the party started, scoring just 10 seconds into the game. Oremba's first goal of the night was the fastest goal to start a game in Spokane Chiefs history.

Will McIsaac doubled the lead at 17:33 with his fourth of the season. Preston found McIsaac in the slot before the St. Louis Blues prospect whistled it home.

The Chiefs spent much of the second period in the penalty box, but held strong, going 6/6 on the penalty kill throughout the game.

Portland clawed back two goals to tie the game at full strength in the second period, scoring at 8:01 and 19:09.

Spokane ran away in the third period, scoring six straight goals. Sam Oremba scored his second on the power play with help from Rhett Sather at 4:11. Spokane's overager drove the left side, popped in front of the net and slid it home to make it 3-2.

Buckley rattled the cage before Armstrong flicked it over the line for Spokane's next goal at 5:10.

Ethan Hughes was next on the scoresheet after he beat everyone down the ice to put away a long rebound.

Brody Gillespie made it 6-2 Spokane at 11:52 with newcomer Logan Wormald clocking his first point as a Chief on the assist. Preston and Wormald combined for the unselfish passing, setting up Gillespie for the score. The American forward was not done there, scoring again less than a minute later for his second of the night.

Sam Oremba capped off the night with a third goal at 13:20 for a hat trick in his 275th career WHL game.

Portland added a late consolation goal, and the Chiefs would finish Friday night with a comprehensive 8-3 victory.

Carter Esler was strong in net, stopping 27 shots and keeping Portland out of the net on six power play attempts.

The Chiefs put up 32 shots, scoring eight goals and went 1/2 on the power play.

San Oremba (3G), Will McIsaac (1G, 2A), and Rhett Sather (3A) led the scoring while Armstrong (1G, 1A) and Preston (2A) each had two points. In total 10 different Chiefs' skaters recorded at least a point. See the full box score here.

Spokane will head west to take on Everett on Saturday and Vancouver on Sunday. Catch both games for FREE on Victory+ or 103.5 The Game. The Chiefs will play their final game of the first half of the season at home on Tuesday, December 16th for another TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway.







