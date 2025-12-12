Chiefs Looking to Build on Last Weekend's Three-In-Three Sweep as They Host 'Hawks Friday
Published on December 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs are looking to build off last weekend's three-in-three sweep when they host the Portland Winterhawks Friday night. The divisional foes haven't faced each other since November 8, when the Chiefs came away with a 4-3 road victory.
It's the Bretz RV & Marine $100k Motorhome Sweepstakes presented by 92.9 ZZU! Fans in attendance can enter for a chance to win a brand new RV, boat or camper from our friends at Bretz RV & Marine. Experience seamless RV and boat ownership with Bretz RV & Marine! (must be 18+ years old to enter, restrictions may apply)
The first 1,000 fans through the doors will also receive a Spokane Chiefs commemorative poster courtesy of Avista.
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena
PROMO: Bretz RV & Marine $100k Motorhome Sweepstakes presented by 92.9 ZZU
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
