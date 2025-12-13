Rockets Fall, 6-3, to Wheat Kings in Brandon

Published on December 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets' Mazden Leslie

The Kelowna Rockets saw an early two-goal lead slip away Friday night, falling 6-3 to the Brandon Wheat Kings at Assiniboine Credit Union Place as the home side scored five unanswered goals following the Teddy Bear Toss.

GAME SUMMARY

Kelowna came out with pace and was rewarded early. Hiroki Gojsic (10) opened the scoring at 5:02 of the first period after collecting the puck along the wall, cutting inside, and tucking a backhand past the Brandon goaltender. Hayden Paupanekis (7) doubled the Rockets' lead midway through the frame, snapping a wrister from the high slot blocker side to make it 2-0.

Momentum shifted quickly following the Wheat Kings' Teddy Bear Toss goal at 13:11. Brandon struck three times in a span of 4:42 late in the first period, with goals from Jordan Gavin (12), Joby Baumuller (19), and Carter Klippenstein (7), turning a two-goal deficit into a 3-2 Brandon lead heading into the intermission.

The Wheat Kings extended their advantage in the second period with a power-play marker from Chase Surkan (17) and another man-advantage goal from Klippenstein (8), pushing the score to 5-2.

Kelowna looked to claw back in the third and generated chances, but Brandon limited second opportunities. Carson Wetsch (11) pulled one back at 13:24, banging home a loose puck in front off a point shot, but that would be as close as the Rockets would get. Baumuller added an empty-net goal late to seal the 6-3 result.

ADDITIONAL STATS

* Shots on Goal: Kelowna 32 | Brandon 45

* Power Play: Kelowna 0/5 | Brandon 2/5

* Faceoffs: Kelowna 23 | Brandon 40

UP NEXT

The Rockets continue their East Division road swing on Saturday night, visiting the Regina Pats. Puck drop is set for 4:00 PM PST / 6:00 PM CST. Fans can follow the action live on Victory+ or listen on 104.7 The Lizard.

