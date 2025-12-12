Warriors Looking to Rebound against the Tigers

Published on December 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Warriors are looking to bounce back after being handed their fourth consecutive loss earlier this week.

The Warriors fell 9-3 to the Saskatoon Blades at home on Tuesday night. Connor Schmidt, Riley Thorpe, and Noah Degenstein each tallied a goal in the loss. Jan Trefny recorded two assists, and Pavel McKenzie, Landen McFadden, Dominik Pavlik, and Colt Carter recorded a point each. Chase Wutzke and Kyle Jones combined for 38 saves on 47 shots.

Landen McFadden is once again in sole possession of the top scorer with 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists). Connor Schmidt has recorded four points (3 goals, 1 assist) in the last three games.

The Medicine Hat Tigers sailed to a 5-1 victory over the Wenatchee Wild at home on Saturday night. Bryce Pickford recorded three goals, Liam Ruck notched a goal and three points, Kadon McCann tallied a goal, and Jonas Woo registered two assists.

Last Friday night at the Hangar, the Warriors took the Tigers to overtime. Connor Schmidt recorded a goal and two points, Brady Ness notched his first goal of the season, Landen McFadden added a goal, and Cohen Williams registered his first point in the WHL with an assist. Chase Wutzke made 36 saves on 40 shots.

Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo. The pregame show starts at 7:40 pm. Fans can also watch for free on Victory+. The Warriors return to the Hangar tomorrow night for Teddy Bear Toss night. Bring your bagged items to the game to toss on the ice after the Warriors' first goal. Items will then be donated to the Salvation Army Moose Jaw. Tickets for the game can be purchased here. The team will also be wearing special ugly sweater-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off on the concourse at the game. All proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit CPKC and Moose Jaw Co-op's Good Buy to Hunger Campaign.







