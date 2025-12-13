Tigers Beat Warriors, 5-6, in OT

Medicine hat, AB - The Tigers took on the Warriors for the second time this season on Friday, December 12th in Co-op Place.

Moose Jaw would be the first to break the scoreless tie, as Landen McFadden found the back of the net on the power play at 12:13 to make it 1-0.

After being sidelined since October 22nd with an injury, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll made his return to the team on Friday night. He wasted no time getting on the scoresheet as he tallied the Tabbies' first goal of the night at 14:12. Gordon-Carroll walked the puck from the top of the zone to the right circle and fired a beautiful wrist shot blocker side for his seventh of the year. Jonas Woo collected the assist on the goal.

SGC's game-tying goal energized the team and Co-op Place as he was immediately showered with "SGC" chants on his next shift.

The Tigers built off of the crowd's momentum and took a 2-1 lead with a goal from Ethan Neutens towards the end of the first period. Veeti Väisänen fed a breakout pass to Yaroslav Bryzgalov who carried it into the offensive zone on an odd-man rush for the Tigers. Bryzgalov sent a cross-ice pass to Neutens who put a quick snap shot into the top of the net for his fourth of the year at 17:21.

The Tigers carried a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. The Warriors were outshot 10-6 by the Tigers in the first period.

Moose Jaw was the first team to score for the second period in a row as they opened the scoring for the second frame with a goal at 7:02 from Steven Steranka.

With the game tied 2-2, the Tigers turned to "old reliable" Bryce Pickford who has the most goals by any WHL Defenceman so far this season. Woo danced into the Warriors zone and sent a pass to Noah Davidson in the bottom right of the zone. Davidson fed a pass to Pickford who one-timed a shot from the slot for his 21st goal of the season at 8:19.

The Warriors wasted no time answering back as they responded just 0:32 later at 8:51 with a goal from Aiden Ziprick to tie it 3-3.

The Tigers added a goal from Kadon McCann to take back the lead at 10:07. Pickford sent a point shot wide to the left side of the net that bounced off of the boards. Cam Parr picked up the bouncing puck for a shot on goal and McCann put home Parr's rebound from in tight for his 12th of the year.

The Tigers carried a 4-3 lead into the second intermission after dominating the shots on goal in the second frame, outshooting their opponent 15-7.

Moose Jaw came out strong in the first half of the third period, changing the pace of the game in their favour. They were able to tie the game 4-4 with a goal from Ethan Semeniuk at 4:41.

The Warriors continued to put the pressure on the Tigers which led to Medicine Hat taking a penalty out of frustration. Moose Jaw took advantage of the opportunity and scored a power play goal to take a 5-4 lead at 9:14.

The Tigers continued to dominate the shots on goal department in the third period as they outshot Moose Jaw for the third period in a row 16-7. Warriors goaltender Kyle Jones stayed hot and continued to snuff out the blazing Tigers offence.

Carter Casey went to the bench for the extra attacker at 18:05 and the Tigers put the pressure on Moose Jaw. After many shots on goal to try and tie the game, the Tigers continued to cycle the puck around the zone to try and create some space for a better shot on goal. Pickford sent a pass along the blueline to Liam Ruck who fed his brother Markus Ruck. Markus threw the puck to the front of the net, it then bounced off of a Moose Jaw defender and into the back of the net to tie the game at 19:39.

0:40 into the overtime period, the Tigers went on the power play. Liam Ruck carried the puck down low and passed to Woo in the bottom left corner of the zone. From the corner Woo sent a pass to Pickford on his porch. Pickford did what he does best and scored a big goal in a big moment for the Tigers, firing a wrist shot top shelf. With his 50th career goal and 22nd of the year, Pickford won the game for the Tabbies 6-5 at 1:38 in overtime.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/2 - 50.0%

PK: 1/3 - 33.3%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Bryce Pickford (2G, 2A) - Medicine Hat

Landen McFadden (2G) - Moose Jaw

Markus Ruck (1G) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Cam Parr

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday, December 13th to take on the Swift Current Broncos in Co-op Place. Tickets are available at the door or at Tixx.ca.







