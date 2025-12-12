Game Preview: Vees at Thunderbirds

Published on December 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees head on the road for their longest road trip of the season so far. They begin tonight in Seattle against the Thunderbirds for a 7:00PM puck drop and then will continue on to Portland for back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday against the Winterhawks.

The Vees (13-8-4-3) put together arguably their best 60 minute effort of the season on Tuesday against Tri-City taking down the Americans 8-0. Doogan Pederson and Ryden Evers had two goals each and five different Vees registered three points in the victory. Ethan McCallum made 18 saves in his first start with the Vees, registering the shutout.

Seattle enters the game 11-13-2-0 on the year. They fell by a 4-1 score to the Spokane Chiefs the last time out and have lost five straight games entering Friday's contest.

Vees Player to Watch: Ethan Weber: Weber picked up one goal and two assists on Tuesday and leads all Vees defencemen with five goals this season and is tied with Nolan Stevenson for most points by a Penticton defenceman with 19.

Fast Fact: Tristan Petersen was officially announced to Denmark's preliminary roster for the upcoming World Junior Championship earlier this week.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the third of four meetings this season between the Vees and Thunderbirds. Penticton has won the first two by 10-4 and 4-2 scores. The final meeting comes Feb. 1 back in Seattle.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Ryden Evers- 34 points (17g, 17a)

Jacob Kvasnicka- 33 points (13g, 20a)

Brady Birnie- 29 points (7g, 22a)

Brittan Alstead- 24 points (12g, 12a)

Nolan Stevenson- 19 points (3g, 16a)

Thunderbirds

Antonio Martorana- 34 points (16g, 18a)

Brock England- 26 points (12g, 14a)

Coster Dunn- 24 points (11g, 13a)







