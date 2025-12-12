Game Preview: Game 31 vs. Warriors

Published on December 12, 2025

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the second of four meetings this season between the two Eastern Conference teams. Medicine Hat took the first matchup of the season 4-3 in overtime on December 5th, 2025 in the Temple Gardens Centre. Bryce Pickford (2G) and Jonas Woo (2A) led the team with two points each.

2025-26 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 4 @ Moose Jaw 3 (Dec 5 2025) OT

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Moose Jaw 1 (Dec 13 2024) Medicine Hat 6 @ Moose Jaw 3 (Oct 18 2024)

Moose Jaw 4 @ Medicine Hat 8 (Nov 9 2024) Moose Jaw 6 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Oct 5 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Moose Jaw

19-6-3-2 12-14-2-1

Central - 2nd East Div. - 4th

East - 2nd East Conf. - 7th

League - 3rd League - 16th

Home - 9-1-1-1 Home - 7-8-2-0

Away - 10-5-2-1 Away - 5-6-0-1

Last 10 - 8-0-1-1 Last 10 - 3-5-1-1

Streak - W7 Streak - L4

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Moose Jaw

47-17-3-1 15-45-6-2

Central - 1st East Div. - 6th

East - 1st East Conf. - 11th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 9-21-2-2

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 6-24-4-0

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Moose Jaw

Power Play: 26.1% (8th) Power Play: 29.5% (4th)

Penalty Kill: 80.0% (7th) Penalty Kill: 67.0% (22nd)

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Wenatchee Wild 5-1 in their annual Teddy Bear Toss game on December 6, 2025 in Co-op Place. Liam Ruck scored the first goal of the game to start the Teddy Bear Bonanza. Bryce Pickford led the team with three goals for his first career hat trick. Kadon McCann also found the back of the net for the Tigers. Jordan Switzer had another great night in net stopping 28 of 29 shots faced.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Three Players Tied (36) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.93)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (20) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.893)

Assists - Markus Ruck (30) Wins - Jordan Switzer (12)

PIMs - Cam Parr (38) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+31)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 20 (2nd)

Assists Markus Ruck - 30 (3rd)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 7 (T-9th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 17 (1st)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 5 (1st)

First Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-4th)

Misha Volotovskii - 3 (T-4th)

Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-9th)

Liam Ruck - 2 (T-9th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +31 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +29 (T-2nd)

Points (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - 36 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - 36 (1st)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 20 (1st)

Jonas Woo - 15 (2nd)

Assists (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - 21 (5th)

Plus/Minus (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - +31 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +29 (2nd)

Assists (Rookies) Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 15 (9th)

Plus/Minus (Rookies) Noah Davidson - +14 (T-3rd)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 12 (4th)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-5th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Markus Ruck 7 Game Point Streak - 12 Points

Jonas Woo 5 Game Point Streak - 13 Points

Bryce Pickford 5 Game Point Streak - 12 Points

Kadon McCann 5 Game Point Streak - 5 Points

Liam Ruck 3 Game Point Streak - 7 Points

Noah Davidson 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Bryce Pickford 3 Game Goal Streak - 7 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Tyson Moss 50 Career Games Played 47 Career Games Played

Bryce Pickford 200 Career Games Played 197 Career Games Played

Bryce Pickford 50 Career Goals 48 Career Goals

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutotus 4 Career Shutouts

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 13 Forwards - 8 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Misha Volotovskii, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer

U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Kyle Heger, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:

(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)

B (3) Kyle Heger, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck

C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey

W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Wenatchee Wild 5-1 W VS Swift Current - Sat. Dec 13 7:00PM (MST)

@ Moose Jaw Warriors 4-3 OTW VS Brandon - Wed. Dec 17 7:00PM (MST)

VS Prince Albert Raiders 7-1 W @ Lethbridge - Sat. Dec 27 6:00PM (MST)

@ Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 W VS Red Deer - Sun. Dec 28 4:00PM (MST)

@ Saskatoon Blades 9-3 W @ Red Deer - Tue. Dec 30 7:00PM (MST)







