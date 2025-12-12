Game Preview: Game 31 vs. Warriors
Published on December 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the second of four meetings this season between the two Eastern Conference teams. Medicine Hat took the first matchup of the season 4-3 in overtime on December 5th, 2025 in the Temple Gardens Centre. Bryce Pickford (2G) and Jonas Woo (2A) led the team with two points each.
2025-26 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 4 @ Moose Jaw 3 (Dec 5 2025) OT
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 5 @ Moose Jaw 1 (Dec 13 2024) Medicine Hat 6 @ Moose Jaw 3 (Oct 18 2024)
Moose Jaw 4 @ Medicine Hat 8 (Nov 9 2024) Moose Jaw 6 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Oct 5 2024)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Moose Jaw
19-6-3-2 12-14-2-1
Central - 2nd East Div. - 4th
East - 2nd East Conf. - 7th
League - 3rd League - 16th
Home - 9-1-1-1 Home - 7-8-2-0
Away - 10-5-2-1 Away - 5-6-0-1
Last 10 - 8-0-1-1 Last 10 - 3-5-1-1
Streak - W7 Streak - L4
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Moose Jaw
47-17-3-1 15-45-6-2
Central - 1st East Div. - 6th
East - 1st East Conf. - 11th
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 9-21-2-2
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 6-24-4-0
Special Teams:
Medicine Hat Moose Jaw
Power Play: 26.1% (8th) Power Play: 29.5% (4th)
Penalty Kill: 80.0% (7th) Penalty Kill: 67.0% (22nd)
Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Wenatchee Wild 5-1 in their annual Teddy Bear Toss game on December 6, 2025 in Co-op Place. Liam Ruck scored the first goal of the game to start the Teddy Bear Bonanza. Bryce Pickford led the team with three goals for his first career hat trick. Kadon McCann also found the back of the net for the Tigers. Jordan Switzer had another great night in net stopping 28 of 29 shots faced.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Three Players Tied (36) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.93)
Goals - Bryce Pickford (20) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.893)
Assists - Markus Ruck (30) Wins - Jordan Switzer (12)
PIMs - Cam Parr (38) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+31)
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Goals Bryce Pickford - 20 (2nd)
Assists Markus Ruck - 30 (3rd)
Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 7 (T-9th)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 17 (1st)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)
Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 5 (1st)
First Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-4th)
Misha Volotovskii - 3 (T-4th)
Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-9th)
Liam Ruck - 2 (T-9th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +31 (1st)
Bryce Pickford - +29 (T-2nd)
Points (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - 36 (1st)
Bryce Pickford - 36 (1st)
Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 20 (1st)
Jonas Woo - 15 (2nd)
Assists (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - 21 (5th)
Plus/Minus (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - +31 (1st)
Bryce Pickford - +29 (2nd)
Assists (Rookies) Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 15 (9th)
Plus/Minus (Rookies) Noah Davidson - +14 (T-3rd)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 12 (4th)
Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-5th)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Markus Ruck 7 Game Point Streak - 12 Points
Jonas Woo 5 Game Point Streak - 13 Points
Bryce Pickford 5 Game Point Streak - 12 Points
Kadon McCann 5 Game Point Streak - 5 Points
Liam Ruck 3 Game Point Streak - 7 Points
Noah Davidson 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points
Bryce Pickford 3 Game Goal Streak - 7 Goals
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Tyson Moss 50 Career Games Played 47 Career Games Played
Bryce Pickford 200 Career Games Played 197 Career Games Played
Bryce Pickford 50 Career Goals 48 Career Goals
Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutotus 4 Career Shutouts
Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 13 Forwards - 8 Defence - 2 Goaltenders
2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Misha Volotovskii, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer
U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Kyle Heger, Carter Casey
British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:
(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)
B (3) Kyle Heger, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck
C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey
W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
VS Wenatchee Wild 5-1 W VS Swift Current - Sat. Dec 13 7:00PM (MST)
@ Moose Jaw Warriors 4-3 OTW VS Brandon - Wed. Dec 17 7:00PM (MST)
VS Prince Albert Raiders 7-1 W @ Lethbridge - Sat. Dec 27 6:00PM (MST)
@ Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 W VS Red Deer - Sun. Dec 28 4:00PM (MST)
@ Saskatoon Blades 9-3 W @ Red Deer - Tue. Dec 30 7:00PM (MST)
