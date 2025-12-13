Cardinal Sport Game Preview: Rockets Visit Regina Saturday Night

Published on December 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets' Dallin Antos

The Kelowna Rockets continue their East Division road swing Saturday night as they visit the Regina Pats at the Brandt Centre. Puck drop is set for 4:00 PM PST, with fans able to watch live on Victory+ or listen on 104.7 The Lizard.

Kelowna enters the matchup looking to respond after a 6-3 loss in Brandon on Friday. The Rockets sit fifth in the Western Conference with a 14-10-3-1 record and have earned six wins in their last ten games, continuing to show strong road form with a 10-5-1-0 record away from Prospera Place.

Saturday marks the first meeting of the season between the Rockets and Pats. Kelowna has had the upper hand in recent matchups, holding a 2-0-1 record over Regina in the past five seasons and winning their lone meeting last year.

REGINA PATS

The Pats enter play ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 10-16-2-1 record and are coming off a 4-0 win over Saskatoon in their most recent outing. Regina has found consistency difficult this season but remains dangerous offensively, ranking near the top of the league in power-play efficiency at 25.6%.

Julien Maze (13G, 17A) leads the way for Regina, while Keets Fawcett (18G, 10A) and Caden Brown (18G, 9A) provide additional scoring threats. The Pats will look to capitalize on special teams and push the pace at home, where they hold a 5-5-2-1 record.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Season Series: First meeting Kelowna Record: 14-10-3-1 Regina Record: 10-16-2-1

Last 10 Games: Kelowna: 6-4-0-0 Regina: 2-7-1-0

Goals For / Against: Kelowna: 102 GF / 96 GA Regina: 101 GF / 118 GA

Special Teams: Kelowna - PP: 18.3%, PK: 82.1% Regina - PP: 25.6%, PK: 70.4%

UP NEXT

The Rockets head to Moose Jaw Tuesday Night to take on the Warriors as they continue their East Division trip through Saskatchewan and Manitoba until the Christmas break. Fans can catch all upcoming games live on Victory+ or on 104.7 The Lizard.

