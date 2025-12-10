Vojtech Cihar Signs ELC with the Los Angeles Kings

KELOWNA, BC - The Los Angeles Kings announced today that they have signed Kelowna Rockets Import forward Vojtech Cihar to a three-year entry-level contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $975,000 through the 2027-28 season.

Selected by the Kings 59th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, Cihar has four goals and eight points with two power-play goals, one game-winning goal and eight penalty minutes in 27 games this season with HC Energie Karlovy Vary of Czech Extraliga, Czechia's top professional hockey league. Cihar, 18, was also named to Czechia's 2026 IIHF Men's World Junior Championship roster, taking place Dec. 26, 2025 - Jan. 5, 2026 in Minneapolis and Saint Paul, Minn.

The 6-0, 180-pound forward played in 43 games last season for HC Energie Karlovy Vary as part of his first full regular-season with the club where he posted four goals and nine points before adding an assist in eight playoff contests. His nine regular-season points were the most by a player under 18 years of age in Czech Extraliga. Internationally, the Chomutov, Czechia native has represented his home country at both the 2025 IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship in Texas and 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa where he claimed a bronze medal.

Originally selected 38th overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft by the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Cihar's WHL rights were acquired earlier this season by the Rockets in the trade that brought forwards Shane Smith and Vojtech Cihar to Kelowna in exchange for Kayden Longley, prospect Grayson Bauer, and multiple draft picks.







