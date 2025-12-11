WSU vs OSU in Spokane Will Benefit Local Food Banks

Published on December 10, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State men's basketball team will host Oregon State in a West Coast Conference matchup at Numerica Veterans Arena, Sunday, January 4, at 4:30 p.m. Avista is proud to be named the presenting sponsor for Hoops 4 Hunger, benefiting Second Harvest Inland Northwest, the organization announced recently.

"Hunger is a big problem, and what stands out is how this community keeps showing up," said Second Harvest CEO Jason Clark. "Hunger doesn't take a season off, and neither do our longtime partners or the fans who bring food to share. That's neighbors taking care of neighbors, the way this place always has."

"We are grateful to partner with Avista, an organization that continues to demonstrate tremendous support for the Spokane community," said WSU Interim Director of Athletics Jon Haarlow. "Hosting this game to benefit Second Harvest Inland Northwest reflects our shared commitment to serving the region. We appreciate our incredible Spokane fan base, whose generosity help make events like this so impactful."

Fans are encouraged to bring canned goods to the arena to help replenish the food bank's shelves following the holidays. Second Harvest encourages fans to donate non-perishable foods including canned meats, soups, dry or canned beans, pasta, rice, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables and nut butters.

"We know that when our community unites for a common purpose, great things happen," said Avista President and CEO, Heather Rosentrater. "The holidays inspire incredible generosity, but families need support long after the season ends. This is our chance to keep that spirit alive year-round, and we're proud to partner with Second Harvest, Cougar fans and others to make it happen."

"Brett Sports is excited to continue our long-time partnership with Avista and Second Harvest to continue to benefit the local Spokane community," said Brett Sports CEO, Andy Billig. "We look forward to hosting another high-level men's basketball matchup at Numerica Veterans Arena while supporting a local food bank following the busy holiday season."

Non-Stop Local KHQ is also a presenting sponsor of Avista Hoops 4 Hunger.

WSU season ticket holders are eligible to claim seats for the Jan. 4 game against OSU. The Cougar Ticket Office has reached out to season ticket holders via email with information on how to claim tickets.

WSU Students with a Sports Pass will be able to claim a free ticket to the game. Students will receive an email in the coming days with more information.

Single-game tickets for Hoops 4 Hunger WSU vs OSU at Numerica Veterans Arena are on sale now via  TicketsWest.

For up-to-date information on Washington State men's basketball, visit  wsucougars.com  and follow the Cougars on social media.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.