Silvertips Collect Record 18,167 Stuffed Animals on Teddy Bear Toss

EVERETT, Wash. - The quick strike in the game thankfully did not deter the number of donations on Teddy Bear Toss.

Carter Bear's goal 21 seconds into play against the Vancouver Giants on Dec. 6 sent a franchise-record 18,167 stuffed animals cascading down onto the ice at Angel of the Winds Arena. The previous record was set last season at 16,946.

The goal ranks just behind Brett Hyland's Teddy Bear Toss goal for the Brandon Wheat Kings on Dec. 11, 2021 which came just 20 seconds into the game for fastest Teddy Bear Toss goal of all-time.

The donations provided by Silvertip fans will benefit a number of different local organizations, including but not limited to Toys for Tots, Christmas House, unhoused shelters, local first responders and more.







