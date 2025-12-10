Americans shut out by Vees in first visit to Penticton

Penticton, B.C. - The Tri-City Americans (13-12-2-0) had a rough night in their first ever regular season visit to the South Okanagan Events Centre, falling 8-0 to the Penticton Vees (13-8-4-3) Tuesday night.

Penticton got the jump on the Americans in the first period, scoring three times. A back-and-forth start saw each team receive a power play, but neither was able to open the scoring on the power play.

With eight minutes to go in the first, Tristen Peterson opened the scoring by cleaning up a rebound after a wraparound attempt. Four minutes later, Ryden Evers took a centering pass from behind the net and lifted a backhander over the glove of Grout to make it 2-0.

Just after a power play expired, the Vees pushed it to 3-0 as Diego Johnson fired a one timer over the blocker of Grout with just 14 seconds left in the opening period. Penticton led 3-0 at the intermission with the shots 13-8.

The Americans were looking for a rebound performance in the second, but the Vees had other plans as they scored on another power play just two minutes in. Seven minute later, Evers scored his second of the night to push the lead to 5-0 with 10:10 remaining in the period.

Tri-City went to the locker room down 5-0 through 40 minutes with Penticton outshooting them 30-15.

Penticton added three more goals in the third period as the Americans fell by the final score of 8-0. Final shots on net were 37-18.

The Americans kick off a three-in-three weekend on Friday when the travel to take on the Wenatchee Wild (10-15-1-1).







