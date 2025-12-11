Tristan Petersen Selected to Denmark Preliminary Roster
Published on December 10, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
Team Denmark has announced their preliminary roster for the upcoming World Junior Championship in Minneapolis-St. Paul starting on Boxing Day.
Vees forward Tristan Petersen has been selected to Denmark's WJC roster. Petersen has played previously for Denmark at the U16, U18 and U20 level.
Petersen has registered seven goals and seven assists in 28 games played this season, his first in the WHL, after making the jump from the BCHL to the Western League with the Vees this year.
