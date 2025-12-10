Warriors Fall in Lopsided Tuesday Night Battle

Published on December 10, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Warriors fell to the Saskatoon Blades in a lopsided Tuesday night battle.

The Saskatoon Blades got off to a strong start, taking a three-goal lead and more than doubling the Warriors' shots. The Warriors had one full man-advantage in the opening frame but were unable to convert. The Blades had one power play opportunity following a tripping call to Moose Jaw's Brady Ness, and Rowan Calvert added the team's third goal.

Late in the period following an interference call off a defensive-zone faceoff, the Warriors headed back to the power play. They ended the period with just under 90 seconds remaining in the man-advantage.

The Warriors hit the road on Friday to travel to Medicine Hat for a rematch against the Tigers. Puck drop is slated for 8 pm Saskatchewan time. The team returns to the Hangar on Saturday, December 13, for a rematch against the Saskatoon Blades.

In another period, the Warriors found themselves heading into the final frame down by six goals. Connor Schmidt opened the second period scoring to bring the Warriors back within two. Saskatoon tallied four additional goals before Riley Thorpe tallied the Warriors' second goal of the game. Saskatoon added one more goal late in the period to add to their commanding lead.

The third period showed two goals, one for the Warriors off the stick of Noah Degenstein and a shorthanded goal from Saskatoon's Kazden Mathies.

Kyle Jones and Chase Wutzke combined for X saves on X shots. Across the ice, Evan Gardner made X saves on X shots. The Warriors went zero for two on the power play and one for four on the penalty kill.

Saturday's game is the annual teddy bear, toque, sock, and mitts toss. Bring your bagged items to the game to toss on the ice after the Warriors' first goal. Items will then be donated to the Salvation Army Moose Jaw. Tickets for the game can be purchased here. The team will also be wearing special ugly sweater-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off on the concourse at the game. All proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit CPKC and Moose Jaw Co-op's Good Buy to Hunger Campaign.







