Warriors Fly East to Battle Wheat Kings

Published on December 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







BRANDON, Man. - The Warriors are back in action following an overtime loss last night to the Medicine Hat Tigers to bring their record to 12-12-2-1.

The Warriors took a two-goal lead into the first intermission after contributions from Connor Schmidt and Landen McFadden. The Tigers tallied their first goal of the game midway through the second frame. Brady Ness tallied his first goal of the season late in the second period with a coast-to-coast individual effort to put the Warriors back in the driver's seat. Bryce Pickford and Noah Davidson added goals for the Tigers to tie the game and force overtime. In overtime, Bryce Pickford tallied the game-winner twenty seconds into the period.

Cohen Williams tallied his first WHL point with an assist on Brady Ness' goal. Connor Schmidt added a goal and two points in the loss.

Last time the Warriors and Wheat Kings met, the Warriors fell 6 - 4, bringing their season record even at 2-2. Colt Carter tallied three points in the loss while Lynden Lakovic and Riley Thorpe each notched a goal and two points.

The Wheat Kings enter the game coming off a decisive 7 - 4 victory over the Pats last night in Regina. Chase Surkan recorded a hat trick, Luke Mistelbacher tallied three points, Caleb Hadland and Joby Baumuller registered two goals each, and Jordan Gavin, Grayson Burzynski, and Nicholas Johnson each recorded two points. Their season record is now 13-11-1-0.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6 pm. Follow along with action on Country 100 with James Gallo, starting with the pregame show at 5:40 pm, or watch for free on Victory+.







