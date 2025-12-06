Rockets Rally for 5-3 Comeback Win in Seattle

Published on December 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets' Tij Iginla, Carson Wetsch, and Rowan Guest on game night

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets' Tij Iginla, Carson Wetsch, and Rowan Guest on game night(Kelowna Rockets)

The Kelowna Rockets opened their seven-game road swing with a resilient 5-3 comeback victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds on Friday night at the accesso ShoWare Center. After trailing 3-1 late in the second period, Kelowna erupted for four unanswered goals in the third to secure the win.

GAME SUMMARY

A physical, fight-filled opening period set the tone, but neither team found the back of the net through 20 minutes.

Seattle struck first midway through the second as Antonio Martorana (15) scored off a lucky bounce from the right hash, but the Rockets answered quickly. On the powerplay, Carson Wetsch (8) buried a rebound from a Mazden Leslie point shot to even the score 1-1.

The Thunderbirds regained momentum with a shorthanded marker from Coster Dunn (10) and a late power-play goal from Martorana (16), sending Kelowna into the intermission down 3-1 despite generating several quality chances.

The third period belonged entirely to the Rockets.

Just 2:01 into the frame, Levi Benson (1) jumpstarted the comeback by ripping home his first goal of the season, blocker side, off a Shane Smith feed. Minutes later, Carson Wetsch (9) tied the game, scoring on a breakaway after a perfectly timed pass from Dawson Gerwing.

Gerwing then gave Kelowna its first lead of the night at 11:22, deflecting a Rowan Guest point shot off his body and over the Seattle goaltender for the eventual game-winner.

Mazden Leslie (4) sealed the win with a long-range empty-net, short-handed goal from nearly 200 feet, securing the Rockets 13th victory of the season.

Josh Banini turned aside 33 shots to earn his seventh victory of the season.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 37 | Seattle 36

Power Play: Kelowna 1/3 | Seattle 1/6

Faceoffs: Kelowna 36 | Seattle 37

UP NEXT

The Rockets now turn their attention to a challenging East Division Road Swing. They kick off the trip in Swift Current on Wednesday, with puck drop set for 5:00 pm PST. Fans can watch live for free on Victory+ or listen on 104.7 The Lizard.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.