Game Preview: Game 30 VS Wild
Published on December 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the only time the two clubs will meet this season. Medicine Hat has a 3-9-0-0 record against Wenatchee over the last 5 years. Oasiz Wiesblatt (1G, 2A) led the team with three points against the Wild in the 2024-25 regular season.
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 5 @ Wenatchee 2 (Jan 28 2025)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Wenatchee
18-6-3-2 9-14-1-1
Central - 2nd U.S. - 6th
East - 2nd West - 12th
League - 3rd League - 22nd
Home - 8-1-1-1 Home - 8-5-1-0
Away - 10-5-2-1 Away - 1-9-0-1
Last 10 - 8-0-1-1 Last 10 - 4-6-0-0
Streak - W6 Streak - L1
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Wenatchee
47-17-3-1 23-36-8-1
Central - 1st U.S. - 6th
East - 1st West - 9th
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 12-18-4-0
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 11-18-4-1
Special Teams:
Medicine Hat Wenatchee
Power Play: 24.1% (12th) Power Play: 17.7% (22nd)
Penalty Kill: 80.0% (8th) Penalty Kill: 83.5% (4th)
Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Warriors 4-3 in overtime on Friday, December 5th in the Temple Gardens Centre. Bryce Pickford (2G) led the team with two points. Kyle Heger and Noah Davidson also found the back of the net for the Tigers. Pickford's second tally was the overtime winner just 0:20 into extra time. Carter Casey played the first two periods, stopping eight of 11 shots, while Jordan Switzer finished the game stopping all three shots faced.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Jonas Woo (34) GAA - Carter Casey (3.03)
Goals - Bryce Pickford (17) Save % - Carter Casey (.890)
Assists - Markus Ruck (27) Wins - Jordan Switzer (11)
PIMs - Cam Parr (38) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+30)
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Goals Bryce Pickford - 17 (T-8th)
Assists Markus Ruck - 27 (T-4th)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 14 (2nd)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)
Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 4 (T-1st)
First Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-3rd)
Misha Volotovskii - 3 (T-3rd)
Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-8th)
Liam Ruck - 2 (T-8th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +30 (1st)
Bryce Pickford - +28 (2nd)
Points (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - 34 (1st)
Bryce Pickford - 33 (2nd)
Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 17 (1st)
Jonas Woo - 15 (2nd)
Assists (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - 19 (T-6th)
Plus/Minus (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - +30 (1st)
Bryce Pickford - +28 (2nd)
Assists (Rookies) Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 14 (T-9th)
Plus/Minus (Rookies) Noah Davidson - +12 (T-7th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 11 (T-4th)
Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-5th)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Markus Ruck 6 Game Point Streak - 9 Points
Jonas Woo 4 Game Point Streak - 11 Points
Bryce Pickford 4 Game Point Streak - 9 Points
Kadon McCann 4 Game Point Streak - 4 Points
Liam Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 4 Points
Misha Volotovskii 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Bryce Pickford 2 Game Goal Streak - 4 Goals
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Ethan Neutens 200 Career Games Played 199 Career Games Played
Tyson Moss 50 Career Games Played 47 Career Games Played
Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts
Jonas Woo 100 Career Assists 98 Career Assists
Jonas Woo 150 Career Penalty Minutes 149 Career Penalty Minutes
Markus Ruck 50 Career Assists 48 Career Assists
Bryce Pickford 200 Career Games Played 196 Career Games Played
Bryce Pickford 50 Career Goals 45 Career Goals
Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 13 Forwards - 8 Defence - 2 Goaltenders
2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Misha Volotovskii, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer
U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Kyle Heger, Carter Casey
British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:
(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)
B (3) Kyle Heger, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck
C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey
W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
@ Moose Jaw Warriors 4-3 OTW VS Moose Jaw - Fri. Dec 12 7:00PM (MST)
VS Prince Albert Raiders 7-1 W VS Swift Current - Sat. Dec 13 7:00PM (MST)
@ Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 W VS Brandon - Wed. Dec 17 7:00PM (MST)
@ Saskatoon Blades 9-3 W @ Lethbridge - Sat. Dec 27 6:00PM (MST)
@ Calgary Hitmen 3-2 OTW VS Red Deer - Sun. Dec 28 4:00PM (MST)
Western Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2025
- Broncos Acquire 2008-Born Defenceman Easton Laplante from Penticton - Swift Current Broncos
- Game Preview: Vees vs Blazers - Penticton Vees
- Game Preview: Game 30 VS Wild - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Preview: Chiefs Host Ams for Annual Teddy Bear Toss Saturday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Fly East to Battle Wheat Kings - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Preview: Americans at Chiefs - December 6, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Game Day Hub: December 6 vs Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Winterhawks Battle Giants, Fall, 3-2 - Portland Winterhawks
- Rockets Rally for 5-3 Comeback Win in Seattle - Kelowna Rockets
- T-Birds Clipped by Kelowna - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Americans' Winning Streak Ends With 4-1 Loss To Everett - Tri-City Americans
- Lethbridge Holds off Late Wenatchee Press for 2-1 Win Friday - Wenatchee Wild
- Chiefs' Offense Comes Alive To Win 6-4 Thriller Over Broncos - Spokane Chiefs
- Broncos Drop Close Battle to End off U.S. Road Trip - Swift Current Broncos
- Cougars Storm Back to Beat Royals in Shootout - Prince George Cougars
- Last-Minute Goal from Halaburda Lifts Giants Past Hawks - Vancouver Giants
- Vees Dominate in Kamloops - Penticton Vees
- Hanson, O'Neill Score Twice as Oil Kings Defeat Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Medicine Hat Tigers Stories
- Game Preview: Game 30 VS Wild
- Tigers Beat Warriors, 4-3, in OT
- Game Preview: Game 29 at Warriors
- Tigers Steamroll Raiders 7-1
- Game Preview: Game 27 VS Raiders