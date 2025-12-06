Game Preview: Game 30 VS Wild

Published on December 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the only time the two clubs will meet this season. Medicine Hat has a 3-9-0-0 record against Wenatchee over the last 5 years. Oasiz Wiesblatt (1G, 2A) led the team with three points against the Wild in the 2024-25 regular season.

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Wenatchee 2 (Jan 28 2025)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Wenatchee

18-6-3-2 9-14-1-1

Central - 2nd U.S. - 6th

East - 2nd West - 12th

League - 3rd League - 22nd

Home - 8-1-1-1 Home - 8-5-1-0

Away - 10-5-2-1 Away - 1-9-0-1

Last 10 - 8-0-1-1 Last 10 - 4-6-0-0

Streak - W6 Streak - L1

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Wenatchee

47-17-3-1 23-36-8-1

Central - 1st U.S. - 6th

East - 1st West - 9th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 12-18-4-0

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 11-18-4-1

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Wenatchee

Power Play: 24.1% (12th) Power Play: 17.7% (22nd)

Penalty Kill: 80.0% (8th) Penalty Kill: 83.5% (4th)

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Warriors 4-3 in overtime on Friday, December 5th in the Temple Gardens Centre. Bryce Pickford (2G) led the team with two points. Kyle Heger and Noah Davidson also found the back of the net for the Tigers. Pickford's second tally was the overtime winner just 0:20 into extra time. Carter Casey played the first two periods, stopping eight of 11 shots, while Jordan Switzer finished the game stopping all three shots faced.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Jonas Woo (34) GAA - Carter Casey (3.03)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (17) Save % - Carter Casey (.890)

Assists - Markus Ruck (27) Wins - Jordan Switzer (11)

PIMs - Cam Parr (38) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+30)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 17 (T-8th)

Assists Markus Ruck - 27 (T-4th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 14 (2nd)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 4 (T-1st)

First Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-3rd)

Misha Volotovskii - 3 (T-3rd)

Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-8th)

Liam Ruck - 2 (T-8th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +30 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +28 (2nd)

Points (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - 34 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - 33 (2nd)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 17 (1st)

Jonas Woo - 15 (2nd)

Assists (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - 19 (T-6th)

Plus/Minus (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - +30 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +28 (2nd)

Assists (Rookies) Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 14 (T-9th)

Plus/Minus (Rookies) Noah Davidson - +12 (T-7th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 11 (T-4th)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-5th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Markus Ruck 6 Game Point Streak - 9 Points

Jonas Woo 4 Game Point Streak - 11 Points

Bryce Pickford 4 Game Point Streak - 9 Points

Kadon McCann 4 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Liam Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Misha Volotovskii 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Bryce Pickford 2 Game Goal Streak - 4 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Ethan Neutens 200 Career Games Played 199 Career Games Played

Tyson Moss 50 Career Games Played 47 Career Games Played

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts

Jonas Woo 100 Career Assists 98 Career Assists

Jonas Woo 150 Career Penalty Minutes 149 Career Penalty Minutes

Markus Ruck 50 Career Assists 48 Career Assists

Bryce Pickford 200 Career Games Played 196 Career Games Played

Bryce Pickford 50 Career Goals 45 Career Goals

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 13 Forwards - 8 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Misha Volotovskii, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer

U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Kyle Heger, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:

(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)

B (3) Kyle Heger, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck

C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey

W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Moose Jaw Warriors 4-3 OTW VS Moose Jaw - Fri. Dec 12 7:00PM (MST)

VS Prince Albert Raiders 7-1 W VS Swift Current - Sat. Dec 13 7:00PM (MST)

@ Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 W VS Brandon - Wed. Dec 17 7:00PM (MST)

@ Saskatoon Blades 9-3 W @ Lethbridge - Sat. Dec 27 6:00PM (MST)

@ Calgary Hitmen 3-2 OTW VS Red Deer - Sun. Dec 28 4:00PM (MST)







Western Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2025

