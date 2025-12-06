Last-Minute Goal from Halaburda Lifts Giants Past Hawks

Published on December 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Langley, B.C. - Vancouver Giants captain Ty Halaburda broke a 2-2 deadlock with 12.4 seconds to go in regulation on Friday night to lift the Vancouver Giants over the visiting Portland Winterhawks 3-2 at Langley Events Centre.

Vancouver improves to 12-14-1-1 with the victory and has now won three games in a row. The Winterhawks drop to 15-12-0-0.

Burke Hood picked up his 10th win of the season with another standout performance, making 39 saves on 41 shots. He is now 10-6-1 this season, including a 3-0-1 stretch over his last four with a .917 save percentage.

Halaburda's game-winner was his second goal of the night, his 17th of the season and his 93rd of his WHL career. He now has sole possession of fifth place all-time in Giants history with 93 goals, 14 behind Mitch Bartley for fourth.

Marek Howell provided the other goal for the Giants on Friday. Meanwhile Cameron Schmidt extended his point streak to eight games with a pair of primary assists. He has 13 points in the eight games (5G-8A) and leads the Giants with 39 points this season (17G-22A).

Reed Brown and Alex Weiermair each scored for Portland.

The Winterhawks controlled the first period in a big way, owning the puck in the Vancouver zone for most of the frame, which led to them out-shooting the Giants 17-3.

But Hood stopped all 17 shots thrown his way to keep things 0-0 after 20 minutes.

In the second, Howell got things started on the scoreboard with a snap shot from the right circle that beat Ondrej Stebetak on the glove side during 4-on-4 action.

Halaburda added to the Giants lead a few minutes later when he banged home a pass from Schmidt

Brown cut the Giants lead in half with a goal at the 13:27 mark of the second that came off the rush.

Midway through the third period, Weiermair found the equalizer on the power play moments after Hood made a fantastic post-to-post save.

Schmidt used his speed to draw a penalty with 64 seconds left in regulation, which led to Halaburda's late-game heroics, which came off a Schmidt pass on the power play.

SOG: VAN - 3/12/8 = 23 | POR - 17/10/14 = 41

PP: VAN- 2/4 | POR - 1/4

Face-Offs: VAN - 27 | POR - 23 3 STARS

1st: VAN - Burke Hood - 39 Saves on 41 Shots

2nd: VAN - Ty Halaburda - 2G, incl. GWG, 4 SOG

3rd: VAN - Marek Howell - 1G, 2 SOG GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: WIN - Burke Hood (39 saves / 41 shots)

Portland: LOSS - Ondrej Stebetak (19 saves / 22 shots)

THEY SAID IT

"The first [period] we probably want to have back. They were skating and we weren't in the first, but we came out strong in the second and the third as well and we pushed back very well. Our team went toe to toe with them and they're a great team." - Giants Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson

"As we started moving our feet and using our speed, I think it really took over a bit. When a d-man like Howell gets a goal at 4-on-4, it's a big uplifting moment for the bench and then away we went." - Giants Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson on what changed the momentum

"[Howell] was superman out there. He was blocking shots, got a goal, big shots on net, hitting guys. He really stepped up and it fed [energy] to our team." - Giants captain Ty Halaburda on the play of defenceman Marek Howell

UPCOMING

The Giants hit the road on Saturday and Sunday.

Date Opponent Time Location

Saturday, December 6 Everett Angel of the Winds Arena 6:05 PM

Sunday, December 7 Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum 4:00 PM

